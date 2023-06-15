COLUMBUS - Howells-Dodge seniors Blair Fiala and Cary Bayer suited up for the volleyball hardwood for the final time competing for Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke and the Green Team.

Squaring off against Clarkson/Leigh senior Korbee Wendt and the Silver Team, Green claimed victory after winning the first three sets 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22. Silver won the fourth set 26-24.

"It was so fun. I've been missing playing, so it was a lot of fun," Fiala said. "I loved playing with this group of girls. All are so much fun and we really meshed well together so it was good."

Fiala served as one of the Green's setters as she connected with North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel and Lakeview's Josie Bentz. Emanuel won MVP with 21 kills with Bentz contributing with 16 kills.

Fiala described what it was like to be on the same side of the net as her East Husker Conference foe.

"It was pretty cool because instead of getting the ball pounded at us she (Emanuel) was the one doing it," Fiala said. "We had a really good setter-hitter connection right off the bat, which was very cool, so it was fun."

Fiala finished the match with two kills and two aces. Bayer posted four kills and two aces. Wendt spiked six kills and blocked one shot for Silver.

The first set was tied 21-21 before a Silver open hand put Green into the lead. Green grew the lead to 23-21 after a Bayer kill. A long hit from Silver and a Bentz block closed out the first set.

In set two, Bayer spiked a kill to tie it 9-9. Green expanded its lead to 17-12 as it went on a 10-3 run for its largest lead of the set. Bentz and Emanuel spiked kills to finish off the set 25-20.

Set three featured 15 ties, but after falling behind 22-21, Green won four consecutive points on a kill and block from Emanuel to win it 25-22.

Fiala served Green into a tie at 24-24 in set four after they trailed by as many as six points. The senior served an ace, but a block from High Plains' Kenzie Wruble and a kill from Wendt solidified the set win for Silver.

Fiala and Bayer helped deliver back-to-back state championships for Howells-Dodge, winning the Class D-1 state title in 2021 and D-2 in 2022.

Bayer finished third on the team with 184 kills and second with 37 aces. Fiala recorded 860 assists and 214 digs.

"It means a lot (to be recognized). It was so fun that our coaches picked us to be on their team. It meant a lot. Me and her (Bayer) loved playing together," Fiala said. "We played together for so long. We've grown up together, so getting to step out on the floor with her one more time and set her one more time was a lot of fun."

Along with her volleyball success, Fiala led the Jaguars girls basketball team to a district final. She then capped her high school career with a trip to Omaha for the state track and field meet.

"I've loved getting to be a Jaguar. It means a lot to me every time I get to put my jersey on and I'm going to miss it a lot, but it was just a lot of fun," Fiala said. "I loved playing with every girl I got to play with and really getting to represent my school was really huge and fun for me."