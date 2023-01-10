Carly Wemhoff places fourth, Warriors finish sixth at Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

COLUMBUS - Carly Wemhoff and Hasley Salgado led Schuyler with fourth and fifth-place medals, respectively, at Thursday's Norm Manstedt Girls Invite.

Nearly 400 wrestlers and 51 teams competed at Central Community College-Columbus. The Warriors finished the day with seven medalists and 78 points, good for sixth overall. Grand Island won the meet with 152 points and Minden was the runner-up at 103 points.

In addition to Wemhoff and Salgado, Jessica Ortega, Sinai Sanchez and Romilia Pineda claimed sixth-place medals. Lauren Wemhoff and Carolina Carveyal secured eighth-place medals.

Schuyler head coach Mark Wemhoff said besides the state tournament, the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite is probably the toughest tournament in the state with some brackets featuring 12 to 18 wrestlers with winning records.

"We did OK. We wrestled pretty tough. and they're some things that could have swung the other way. That always happens," Mark said. "When you're up by some and you get put in a headlock when someone swings for the fences and they catch you in it, that stuff happens. We found some things we need to really work on and we'll get better at it and just keep pushing forward until February and see where we end up at."

Thursday was Schuyler's first meet since Dec. 17 after weather and road conditions prevented the Warriors from competing on Dec. 19 and Jan. 3.

Coupled with the NSAA moratorium, Mark said he was concerned about the team's conditioning.

"I can tell we lost so much of the conditioning that we had built up and with meets being canceled, practices being canceled because of ice. That does make difference. When you're not on the mat very much, you get kind of lethargic," Mark said. "We actually did really well the first couple rounds and then as the day goes on, a tournament this long, you just get tired. Everybody's tired. It just comes down to who has the bigger heart at the end."

Carly battled her way back through the consolation bracket after losing in the first round by fall against Lexington's Andrea Melendez.

The junior pinned her way to the 140-pound third-place match. She defeated Adams Central's Piper Moll in 2 minutes, 23 seconds, Grand Island's Avery Hawke in 54 seconds, Norfolk Catholic's Grace Koch at 1:36 and Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Alizabeth Whitley at 2:22.

Due to the five-match maximum, Carly was forced to forfeit the third-place match and settle for fourth.

"The beginning was pretty rocky. After that first match, I was pretty low," Carly said. "I had a talk with my Dad and I was pretty determined to just come back through and prove something that I can be better than I did in my first match. I'm pretty proud of myself now that I came back. Still placing fourth in this meet is pretty good."

After winning gold at Saturday's Logan-Magnolia Girls Invite, Carly's collected five medals in five meets with gold, silver, bronze and two fourth-place medals.

"It's been going OK. It's not been as good as last year, but I think we're just not in our prime yet," Carly said. "Once we're towards the end of the season, that's when we need to be in our prime and that's when we need to be at our best. I think we will be."

Salgado claimed fifth after going 3-2 on Thursday. The senior lost to Battle Creek's Ella Reeves in the 110 quarterfinals but recovered with back-to-back falls against Seward's Grace Schernikau and Aurora's Natalie Bisbee. Salgado's pin of Bisbee was at 35 seconds.

Cadence Wood of Boone Central defeated Salgado in the consolation semifinals, but she made quick work in the fifth-place match, pinning Millard South's Jenah Jacobson in 29 seconds.

In her first meet of the season, Ortega took home a sixth-place medal at 100 pounds. After a 9-8 defeat in the first round, the junior won two matches in a row by fall.

She pinned Nebraska City's Azaria Ruby at 1:53 and Pierce's Icis Sackville at 2:17. Ortega lost the final two matches of the night 9-2 and 9-5.

Sanchez went 3-2 on Thursday en route to a sixth-place medal. The sophomore pinned Millard South's Veronica Pritchard to open the day before losing 12-6 against Minden's Myia Hofaker in the 105 quarterfinals.

Sanchez won two bouts in a row, a 4-0 win over Madison's Shantelle Mikkelson and a 6-2 victory against Seward's Lauren Frihauf. She combined for a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, one takedown and three escapes.

Just like Carly, Sanchez was forced to forfeit the fifth-place match due to her reaching the five-match limit.

Pineda earned three wins on Thursday with a pin of Battle Creek's Chloe Wattier at 1:06, a 10-6 decision over Ansley-Litchfield's Gracie Reitz and a fall of Madison's September Thein at 4:04.

In the quarterfinals, Pineda suffered a 9-8 defeat against Adams Central's Grace Wioskowski. The third period began with the score tied 4-4. After three points from Wioskowski, Pineda took the lead on a reversal and a two-point nearfal with 54 seconds remaining.

Wioskowski ended the match with a two-point nearfall to eke out the one-point win. In the 120 fifth-place match, she was pinned by High Plains' Dakota Gress.

Lauren placed eighth at 135 as she won her first-round match by pinning Battle Creek's Lilly Mefford at 1:23. The freshman lost her final four matches of the night.

Carveyal won her first two 170 matches of the meet before dropping the next three. She recorded a 52-second fall of Nebraska City Anna Kent and a pin at 3:44 of York's Avery Albers. Carveyal was pinned in the final three matches of the meet.

Schuyler will compete in two duals on Thursday against Bellevue East and Logan View before hosting its home invite on Friday. The Warriors dominated last year's home meet with 105 points, winning by 44 points.

"After last year, we have pretty big expectations with a lot of us getting first place and placing first at our own home tournament. I feel like with that in our minds, we're going to want to do really good," Carly said. "It's going to drive us to perform at our peak performance. Having wrestled some of the girls that are going to be there already, we know kind of our competition levels so we can do better and work on things that may have not gone right last time."

Logan-Magnolia Girls Tournament

The Warriors traveled to Logan-Magnolia in Logan, Iowa, for a meet on Saturday. They won the team title with 148 points and a margin of victory of 47 points.

Ortega, Sanchez and Carly captured gold medals. Ortega recorded four falls, Sanchez totaled three pins and Carly ended the day with two falls.

Salgado was Schuyler's lone silver medalist as she went 2-1 with two first-period pins.

Three Warriors, Flor Vasquez, Miriam Deanda and Carveyal, claimed bronze. Vasquez won her first match of the season, a pin of Seargent Bluff-Luton's Kaelynn Hilmes at 1:14.

Deanda earned two wins by decisions, winning 8-6 against Denison-Schleswig and 9-2 versus Glenwood's Lauralyse Flint-Spencer in the 130 third-place match. Carveyal recorded two first-period pins.

Pineda, Zuhady Gonzalez and Jazmin Acosta placed fourth. Pineda won her first round match by injury default. Gonzalez and Acosta suffered three defeats.