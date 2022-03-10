Carrying the Flag: Schuyler girls stepped into the spotlight and might have set in motion the chances for a big future

Courtney Briones was taken aback by the scene at the CHI Health Center. The Schuyler girls wrestling freshman had no idea how to navigate the backstage scene at the state tournament.

That was apparent right away when she was caught off guard for her first match. A quick pin by teammate Hasley Salgado meant Briones was up next on the same mat. As coach Mark Wemhoff looked around behind him, his 114-pounder was nowhere in sight.

She showed up about 10 seconds later, and didn't cause any delay, but it was clear the big stage was somewhat intimidating.

"It was very hard to find my way around here; it was really crowded. Oh my God, when I went out there it was so scary because the crowd was huge," Briones said last month. "I kept getting lost."

After five matches and a fourth-place finish, odds are Briones will have a better idea of what to expect when she's back in Omaha again. She's got three chances left to improve her position and add to her state medal collection.

Schuyler, as a girls program, has a chance to distinguish itself as one of the powerhouse programs in the state. Four Warriors were on the mat, two won medals and the Schuyler girls were 10th overall last month.

When the boys failed to qualify anyone to Omaha and the spotlight shifted directly on the girls, the four Warriors who made history as the school's first-ever state qualifiers quickly seized on the opportunity and earned some much needed attention for Schuyler girls athletics.

"Of course we felt bad for them, but we were also relishing in that glory," sophomore Carly Wemhoff, who also won a fourth-place medal, said after stepping off the medal stand. "We were the only ones that made it to state, and especially as girls in the first year it's sanctioned and at the CHI, that's pretty cool."

What has started as pretty cool could be the seeds for a vineyard of success. Two medals, eight total wins and all eight by pin meant 36 team points. South Sioux City won the first-ever girls state championship with a 95-point total, seven state qualifiers, six medals and two state champs.

That total and those contributions for the top team will vary every year. Even so, it provides at least an early template for what it takes.

Schuyler had three others that lost out in the consolation semifinals at the district tournament - one step away from wrestling for third and joining their teammates in Omaha. Thus, it seems the number of qualifiers is already in place. Next will be maximizing the results for those that get to Omaha.

Every one of this year's state four will be back next season. Each of the three that came up oh so short at districts will be back as well. A simple improvement from one year to the next would likely improve Schuyler's standing in the team scores as well.

The student body began to take notice when the girls were the only ones headed to state. When they came back with two medals, that only strengthened their position. At a school where wins are tough to come by in every other season, it might have been a wakeup call.

"They're supporting us more than they have in the past, and that's nice because in the past we haven't gotten as much recognition as we should have," Wemhoff said. "I think now that everybody is seeing that we are good enough to be here, we're not just Schuyler, we are Schuyler. We can do good really good things, and I think more girls will come out now that they've seen what we can do."

If that's the case, Schuyler has the chance to fill the vacuum that is dominance in girls wrestling. South Sioux City, Norfolk, West Point-Beemer, Pierce and Yutan spent much of the season as the talk of the state. But no one's really sure which programs will seize the chance for building the first dynasty and establishing perennial success.

Schuyler was right there at the start of the season then had to endure nearly a month away from training for a COVID pause. Regardless, the numbers are still in place to capitalize on the now. What might be more important, though, is sustaining and growing.

There aren't as many farm kids in the area as previous generations. However, according to some coaches past and present, few of those farm kids choose to come to Schuyler anymore because of the struggles in athletics.

While it may take other girls programs longer to catch up, success in wrestling, and establishment as a powerhouse, could become a reason to come to Schuyler.

"I think (the female student body at Schuyler) they're going to be excited; they're going to see that we've got something pretty special here," coach Wemhoff said. " ... Little girls, if they were able to see them wrestling or on the medal stand, they're like, 'I want to be like those girls,' that's what we're hoping happens."

