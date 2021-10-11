Central Championship tests Warriors mettle

One of the things that the Schuyler Central High School boys cross country team can count on each season is that its Central Conference meet will always feature some of the top Class B and Class C runners in the state. The 2021 meet held at York last Thursday proved to be no exception.

Lexington blazed to the team championship with a low score of 20 points. Its top four runners finished in 2nd, fifth, sixth and seventh. Schuyler Central finished in eighth place as a team with a score of 124 as its top four runners finished in 19th, 25th, 39th and 41st.

Finishing in the runner-up position was Seward with a score of 51 followed by York in third place with 66 points, Aurora in fourth place with 71, Grand Island Northwest in fifth with 81, Holdrege in sixth with 99, Adams Central in seventh with 116, Crete in ninth with 174 and Columbus Lakeview in 10th with 212 points.

Schuyler’s top individual runner was Eduardo Carrasco who finished 19th with a time of 18 minutes 45.10 seconds. Gavin Bywater was 25th with a time of 19:03.92, Adolfo Manzano took 39th with a time of 19:51.21 and Ivan Varela was 41st with a time of 20:04.61 to finish out the top four positions for the Warriors.

“Our eighth-place finish is about what I expected,” Schuyler Central head coach Richard Carter said. “I thought our boys ran well, as we were only eight points behind Adams Central. It was also no surprise that Lexington easily won the conference meet because they are the number one Class B team in the state of Nebraska.”

Finishes by the other Schuyler Central runners included Gabriel Lucar in 44th with a time of 20:19.91 and Samuel Rivas in 45th with a time of 20:27.56.

With only the district meet between now and the state meet, the Warriors will be attempting to get in some great workouts this week.

“We have districts at Beatrice this Thursday, so we are continuing to train hard,” Carter said. “We got in good workouts on Friday and Saturday last weekend to prepare for this big meet. We will be ready to do our best.”

In the girls race, Marisol Deanda was third on a mark of 21:04.84, just about seven seconds ahead of fourth place and less than a second behind runner-up Lexie Lilienthal of Northwest. Kassidy Stuckey of York took the top spot by more than a minute in 19:55.

Deanda's career now includes fifth, fourth and third. Teammates behind her included Gabby Rodriguez in 20th, Sinai Sanchez 30th, Alekxa Olvera 32nd, Nikura Castro 58th, Destheny Ortega 60th, Audrey Ruskamp 67th, Natalie Carreto 72nd, Erika Diego 80th, Nora Ruskamp 83rd and Gina Alba 90th.

Schuyler was sixth in the team standings with a total of 83. Northwest was the conference champ by 10 points over Lexington 33-43.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

