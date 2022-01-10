Central foes too much for Schuyler boys

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of Central Conference basketball and dropped to 3-7.

The Warriors were coming off their third win of the year when York gave up just two first-quarter points en route to a 67-27 Dukes win on Jan. 4. Aurora made it back-to-back losses three nights later when the Huskies hit from three-point range early on.

York jumped out to a 27-2 first quarter lead then outscored Schuyler 15-9 in the second quarter to build a 42-11 halftime advantage. The Dukes outscored Schuyler Central 25-16 at half to race to their fifth victory of the season.

“York was tough,” SCHS head coach Jason Friesen said. “We really didn’t put forth the effort needed to compete against them. We had some good moments, but York really played a solid game and had our number tonight.”

Rico Rodriguez led the Warriors with nine points while Caden Shonka added six, Ivan Huerta and Emiliano Rosas each had three and Gavin Bywater, Alan Morales and Daniel Daviu had two points each.

Garrett Ivey led the Dukes with 15 points while Ryans Seevers and Leyton Snodgrass also had double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Aurora raised its record to 6-4 with the win on Schuyler's home floor Jan. 7.

Once again, Schuyler got off to a slow start, trailing 24-9 after one quarter of action. The Huskies stayed hot in the second quarter and outscored SCHS 19-12 to build a sizeable 43-21 halftime advantage.

As has been the case most of the season, the Warriors continued to play hard in the second half and were only outscored 24-22 to finish off the contest.

“I really thought we came with great effort and the boys competed,” Friesen said. The guys really played a good game overall, but Aurora was just better tonight. Aurora is a tough matchup with their height and overall abilities. They came out and shot the ball well, but our guys continued to compete the whole night. We are still pushing to become the best team we can be and be consistent with our effort each and every night.

Gavin Bywater led Schuyler in scoring with 15 points followed by Rodriguez with 11, Shonka with nine, Julian Morales with four and Alan Morales and Daniel Daviu with two points each.

Schuyler played at home against Seward on Tuesday night and hosts West Point-Beemer this Thursday evening.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

