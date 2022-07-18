Cerny throws shutout against Benders, Crawdads drop key game to Hogs

Todd Cerny delivered another masterful pitching performance for the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads on Thursday, but in a crucial game to climb up the standings Sunday, the Crawdads were defeated by the Scribner Hogs 6-2.

Scribner, who sits in fourth place and final playoff spot, now leads Leigh/Schuyler by a game and a half with two games remaining in the season for the Crawdads. Scribner has one remaining.

"Frustrating game. It felt like we were sleep-walking for the first five innings. There was no energy. We finally woke up in the sixth inning. We had a couple good opportunities to tie it and go ahead," Crawdads head coach Keith Manak said.

"We had guys that led off the innings with doubles and then the next three guys didn't even move him over, so we never even got a chance to get them in. That was frustrating because we're better than that."

Max Brammier started the game for Leigh/Schuyler. Manak said the beginning of the game was bumpy, but he was able to settle in and give the team a chance to come back.

"Early on, he kind of struggled with his control a little. The first two, three innings, he struggled a little and then he really set in," he said. "I thought once he set in then our bats would get going. They just didn't. He threw good enough to win and he was just on the short end of it."

Cerny pitched his second-straight complete game on Thursday in a 6-0 win over the North Bend Benders. He allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out a dozen hitters.

"Fantastic outing. He (Cerny) was on all game long. He threw strikes. We fielded pretty decent," Manak said. "We had three errors in the game and he was strong enough to overcome those because he could have let that get to him and he didn't."

Offensively, the Crawdads produced six runs on 11 hits. Trey Rinkol led all hitters batting 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Andy Alstaudt hit 2 for 4 with a double, walk and RBI. Cerny and hit 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Cody Goeben hit 2 for 5 with a run scored.

Carter Luedtke and Jacob Morse recorded one hit each. Morse scored twice and drew two walks. Jake Novicky also walked twice in the game against North Bend.

Manak described the importance of balanced contributions up and down the lineup.

"It's very important because everybody kind of feeds off that. If this guy gets a hit, then the other guys are like we got to match it," he said. "It also kind of forces their hand. You're getting on base and you don't want to be the one that fails them and don't get them in or move them over."

The Benders finished the game with six singles and one double. Both pitchers allowed three runs each with starter Josh Bang allowing four hits in 2 and 1/3 innings.

Leigh/Schuyler enters the final week of the regular season with a 6-6 record. It played North Bend Tuesday in a make-up game from June 9. The Crawdads final regular season game is Thursday at the West Point Bombers.

"We got to get a little momentum building for the tournament that we have in two weeks, so we need some momentum going in there," Manak said. "Some steady momentum. We haven't had that really this year and this is a good time to start it."