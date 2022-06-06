Cherry on top: R.J. Bayer caps football career with Shrine Bowl win

Seven months after helping raise a state football championship, Howells-Dodge's R.J. Bayer helped the North Team raise a Shrine Bowl championship on Saturday in Kearney.

Granted, one matters a lot more than the other, but being part of the 64th annual version of the game and counted among the best players in the state of Nebraska, created its own memorable moments for the Jaguars tight ende and defensive lineman.

Bayer and his North teammates defeated the South 17-15 with a four-quarter safety in a defensive slugfest.

Following a frustrating junior season that included a bout of mono and an injured ankle, Bayer was the top Howells-Dodge receiver in yardage, catches and touchdowns to go with 54 tackles, five for loss.

Each team scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and had a two-point conversion. The game entered the fourth quarter still even when North defensive end Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista sacked South quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby of Lincoln High in the end zone for the eventual game-winning safety with 4:44 remaining in regulation.

The victory was the perfect ending to Bayer's football career.

"I've been very fortunate my last four years of high school and this is really the cherry on top," Bayer said. "When I first found out about this, I was like, 'One more time, put the helmet on and see what I got and go as hard as an eight-man kid.' I gave it my all and came out on top. It was a great experience."

As one of eight, eight-man football players selected for the Shrine Bowl, the week was eye-opening for Bayer learning from the coaching staff led by Omaha Creighton Prep's Tim Johnk.

"It's a totally different ballgame, but once I started looking through it a little bit more, things started clicking. It's just football. It's all it is," he said. "As an eight-man guy, I've got the heart and I've got the willpower to just play football, so I think that helped me a lot."

Bayer said he wasn't sure how he'd be used for the game but quickly learned that Johk had a place for him. He and the North defense allowed just 116 total yards.

"It was insane. These coaches are 11-man, and they know their stuff, they're really smart, they know how to hype up the kids, they know what to say, they know what to do with us," Bayer said. "They're just great role models and the kids from their schools are great role models and leaders. I got to learn a lot from them; it was a great experience. All I knew was that I was an athlete and they put me somewhere."

Saint Paul's Rylan Birkby was Bayer's roommate during the week. He said it was crazy to swap stories and live in the same room with a guy that he might not see again, but hopes they keep in touch.

"He's (Birkby) got different stories. He plays 11-man. I've got different stories from playing eight-man," he said. "We're both mind-blown from each other's stories and stuff. It was a great experience."

Bayer said the best part of the week was meeting the Shrine Bowl kids and the players. Both teams spent time with Shriner's patients on Monday and were assigned a team captain from among those patients.

Those captains were introduced before the game and spent time on the sidelines with both teams during the game.

This year marks 100 years since the first Shriner's hospital opened in Shreveport, Louisiana. In that time, the organization has improved the lives of over 1.5 million children, according to the Shrine Bowl Media Guide. Shriner's gives care to those with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Teams also gather together Tuesday for a chef-prepared dinner, went to Big Apple Fun Center for bowling, laser tag and other games on Thursday, had a banquet Friday and a parade Saturday morning.

"Kids from everywhere and they all have their own character, their own abilities, their own families, their own stories," Bayer said. "Learning everything about the (Shriners) kids and players has been an absolute experience I'll never forget."

The game was mostly a story about failed opportunities. The South missed a field goal on its first possession, the North went 0 for 4 on fourth down and was stopped after four plays from the South 6-yard line and both sides combined for three turnovers and 4 for 20 on third down.

North struck first in the second quarter on a 47-yard catch from Grand Island quarterback Kytan Fyfe to Fremont wide receiver Drew Sellon. Gretna's Mick Huber then caught a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter.

South answered two possessions later on a 67-yard drive capped by Lott-Busby finding Omaha Westside's Grant Guyett for a 4-yard catch. Lott-Butzy ran in the conversion and tied it 8-8 with four minutes left in the half.

Sellon caught another long pass on the next drive and set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Central City's Kale Jensen to Bennington's Dylan Mostek. The North kicked the extra point this time around.

The North defense then forced a punt and had the ball back with 35 seconds until half and turned it over when a Jensen pass was tipped and intercepted. South took over on the North 17 and scored when Lott-Buzby and Guyett connected again.

It stayed that way until Hubert sacked Lott-Buzby for a safety late in the fourth quarter. North took over with 4:36 remaining, gained two first downs and knelt out the win.

North had South backed up and took advantage after it failed to convert from the 6 following a South fumble. Mostek ran the wildcat three plays in a row but was denied each time. He nearly made the play of the game on third down when the snap was a little too high and deflected off his hands backward near the 10. He gathered, went around the corner and was pushed out at the 1.

