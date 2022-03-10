Christopher Nickolite: Wouldn't be denied

*Editor's Note: The following story is the second part in a series the Banner-Press will be featuring on the area's state wrestling champions. The next issue will feature David City's Tre' Daro.

Aquinas Catholic wrestling added skipping repetitions to the warmup and stretching routine this year. Senior Christopher Nickolite talked about how he might use that as the celebration for a second straight title.

Once the clock hit all zeros in his Class C 152-pound state title match last month in Omaha, a 14-7 win for Nickolite, he proceeded to the edge of the mat where he fulfilled his promise, sort of.

Known throughout the team as "cherry pickers," Nickolite completed two reps then went to the middle of the mat to remove his ankle bands, shake hands and have his hand raised. He was supposed to do three. It was perhaps the only mistake he made all year in a perfect 47-0 season.

Nickolite scored five takedowns, a reversal and a two-point nearfall in his championship win over Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman. He earned Aquinas wrestling its 37th gold medal in history and became just the 10th Monarch to win multiple.

"It's prestigious. It's obviously a goal we were shooting for. We knew it was an achievable goal, but it's prestigious," he said afterward. "Being only the 10th guy to do it just means a lot."

Nickolite joined the likes of Jim Buresh (1994, 1995), Heath Fiala (1999, 2000), Robert Daro (2003, 2004) Aaron Karpisek (2003, 2004), Jared Meister (2004, 2005), Andrew Daro (2005, 2006), Austin Svoboda (2012, 2013) and Matthew Kindler (2015, 2016) as double gold medalists. Joe Reimers (2017-2019) is the only three-time winner in program history.

This time he did it as an unbeaten champ. Nickolite was 41-1 as a junior, 41-4 as a sophomore and 11-8 as a freshman. He started his career on junior varsity but made state as a freshman, losing in the third round of consolations.

In his final three seasons he lost just five matches, two to a four-time state champ, one to a state fifth-place medalist, one to a state bronze medalist and one to a wrestler from Class A.

If you beat Christopher Nickolite any time the last three years, you were pretty good. But he didn't just want to be good as a senior, he wanted to be great. Having already tasted gold, he wanted to do it again with an unblemished record.

When he met with the Banner-Press for his Super Senior interview in December, he put that goal out on the table right away. After state he admitted that might have motivated some of his opponents, but that wasn't his concern.

"Everyone out there is a competitor. If you step on the mat and you don't want to win, you're not going to," he said. "You get out what you put in, and I've been working for a long time for this."

Nickolite then went out and laid waste to everyone in his path. He scored 610 total match points, set the record for nearfalls and technical falls and only wrestled a full six minutes seven times.

He rode out Blake Bolling of Pierce in the second period then escaped in the third for a 1-0 gold medal win at North Bend. Bolling lost in the heartbreak round and missed state.

Nickolite claimed a title at Wahoo over Luke Andres of Lincoln Pius X 8-3 after building a 6-2 lead through the first four minutes. Andres was the state bronze medalist in Class A.

He beat East Butler's Trevin Brecka 4-3 at the Butler County Duals. Brecka went on to a fifth-place state medal in Class D. An 8-5 win over Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek at state duals later became a win over a Class C sixth-place state medalist.

A takedown with about a minute left in the state semifinals gave Nickolite a 3-2 win over Ashton Lurz of Valentine. Lurz was fifth at state. His other two decisions came against his finals opponent, Burt, 15-8 at the district meet then 14-7 in Omaha.

"Being back-to-back, having that undefeated season, it was just pure motivation," Nickolite said. "I got to feel what it was like to win a title and I wanted it again."

He might have even spent more time in the room and more time training than he did a year ago. Some of that is going from hunter to hunted, but in Nickolite's mind it's more about respecting the sport and never feeling satisfied.

His place in Aquinas history now secure, fans of the program can debate just where that place is. If he's remembered for anything, Nickolite would prefer it be his will and his want to - a never-say-die attitude.

"There's always work to be put in. There's always room for improvement," he said. "That's something that a lot of guys don't see. If you can have that mindset where you can always be getting better, you can always improve yourself, it keeps you motivated."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

