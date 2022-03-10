 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Christopher Nickolite: Wouldn't be denied

  • 0
Christopher Nickolite

Monarch senior Christopher Nickolite has his hand raised last month in Omaha as a Class C 152-pound state champion. Nickolite completed the season unbeaten - a goal he set out for and announced before the start of the wrestling season.

*Editor's Note: The following story is the second part in a series the Banner-Press will be featuring on the area's state wrestling champions. The next issue will feature David City's Tre' Daro.

Aquinas Catholic wrestling added skipping repetitions to the warmup and stretching routine this year. Senior Christopher Nickolite talked about how he might use that as the celebration for a second straight title.

Once the clock hit all zeros in his Class C 152-pound state title match last month in Omaha, a 14-7 win for Nickolite, he proceeded to the edge of the mat where he fulfilled his promise, sort of.

Known throughout the team as "cherry pickers," Nickolite completed two reps then went to the middle of the mat to remove his ankle bands, shake hands and have his hand raised. He was supposed to do three. It was perhaps the only mistake he made all year in a perfect 47-0 season.

Nickolite scored five takedowns, a reversal and a two-point nearfall in his championship win over Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman. He earned Aquinas wrestling its 37th gold medal in history and became just the 10th Monarch to win multiple.

People are also reading…

"It's prestigious. It's obviously a goal we were shooting for. We knew it was an achievable goal, but it's prestigious," he said afterward. "Being only the 10th guy to do it just means a lot."

Nickolite joined the likes of Jim Buresh (1994, 1995), Heath Fiala (1999, 2000), Robert Daro (2003, 2004) Aaron Karpisek (2003, 2004), Jared Meister (2004, 2005), Andrew Daro (2005, 2006), Austin Svoboda (2012, 2013) and Matthew Kindler (2015, 2016) as double gold medalists. Joe Reimers (2017-2019) is the only three-time winner in program history.

This time he did it as an unbeaten champ. Nickolite was 41-1 as a junior, 41-4 as a sophomore and 11-8 as a freshman. He started his career on junior varsity but made state as a freshman, losing in the third round of consolations.

In his final three seasons he lost just five matches, two to a four-time state champ, one to a state fifth-place medalist, one to a state bronze medalist and one to a wrestler from Class A.

If you beat Christopher Nickolite any time the last three years, you were pretty good. But he didn't just want to be good as a senior, he wanted to be great. Having already tasted gold, he wanted to do it again with an unblemished record.

When he met with the Banner-Press for his Super Senior interview in December, he put that goal out on the table right away. After state he admitted that might have motivated some of his opponents, but that wasn't his concern.

Christopher Nickolite

Christopher Nickolite jumps into the arms of Monarch head coach Roy Emory after winning his second straight state title last month in Omaha.

"Everyone out there is a competitor. If you step on the mat and you don't want to win, you're not going to," he said. "You get out what you put in, and I've been working for a long time for this."

Nickolite then went out and laid waste to everyone in his path. He scored 610 total match points, set the record for nearfalls and technical falls and only wrestled a full six minutes seven times.

He rode out Blake Bolling of Pierce in the second period then escaped in the third for a 1-0 gold medal win at North Bend. Bolling lost in the heartbreak round and missed state.

Nickolite claimed a title at Wahoo over Luke Andres of Lincoln Pius X 8-3 after building a 6-2 lead through the first four minutes. Andres was the state bronze medalist in Class A.

He beat East Butler's Trevin Brecka 4-3 at the Butler County Duals. Brecka went on to a fifth-place state medal in Class D. An 8-5 win over Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek at state duals later became a win over a Class C sixth-place state medalist.

A takedown with about a minute left in the state semifinals gave Nickolite a 3-2 win over Ashton Lurz of Valentine. Lurz was fifth at state. His other two decisions came against his finals opponent, Burt, 15-8 at the district meet then 14-7 in Omaha.

"Being back-to-back, having that undefeated season, it was just pure motivation," Nickolite said. "I got to feel what it was like to win a title and I wanted it again."

He might have even spent more time in the room and more time training than he did a year ago. Some of that is going from hunter to hunted, but in Nickolite's mind it's more about respecting the sport and never feeling satisfied.

His place in Aquinas history now secure, fans of the program can debate just where that place is. If he's remembered for anything, Nickolite would prefer it be his will and his want to - a never-say-die attitude.

"There's always work to be put in. There's always room for improvement," he said. "That's something that a lot of guys don't see. If you can have that mindset where you can always be getting better, you can always improve yourself, it keeps you motivated."

Christopher Nickolite

Aquinas Catholic's Christopher Nickolite holds up two fingers to singal two state championships moments after winning his second straight gold medal last month at the state tournament.
Christopher Nickolite

Aquinas Catholic senior Christopher Nickolite locks up with Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman in the 152-pound Class C state title match.
Christopher Nickolite

Aquinas senior Christopher Nickolite holds up his hand ready for emphatic high five with his coaches after winning in the state semfinals last month in Omaha.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

AQUINAS CATHOLIC STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONS

1983-Tim Stara, C138

1985-Brian Dart, BHwt.

1987-Gregg Shonka, BHwt.

1990-Vincent Smith, C103

1993-Scott Pflum, C119

1994-Jim Buresh, C125; Curt Helgoth, C130; John Morbach; C140

1995-Jim Buresh, C126

1996-Andy Osborn, C103; Eric Pflum, C119; Kenny Kadavy, C152

1999-Heath Fiala, C130

2000-Heath Fiala, C135

2001-Jim Buell, C125

2002-Scott Fiala, C171

2003-Aaron Karpisek, C112; Robert Daro, C119

2004-Robert Daro, C125; Aaron Karpisek, C135; Jared Meister, C140; Josh Coufal, C215

2005- Jared Meister, C152; Andrew Daro, C160

2006-Andrew Daro, D160

2007-Douglas Daro, D119

2012-Austin Svoboda, C182

2013-Austin Svoboda, C195

2015-Matthew Kindler, C182; Alexander Reimers, C195

2016-Matthew Kindler, C195

2017-Kyle Petree, C160; Joseph Reimers, C182

2018-Joseph Reimers, C182

2019-Joseph Reimers, C182

2021-Christopher Nickolite, C145

2022-Christopher Nickolite, C152

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Badgers blow past Warriors

Badgers blow past Warriors

The Bennington Badgers put on a scoring exhibition that meant the end of the Schuyler boys basketball season on Feb. 22. The Badgers had 38 po…

DOUG'S DUGOUT: 'A' for effort

DOUG'S DUGOUT: 'A' for effort

*Editor's Note: Due to space considerations, Doug's Dugout was unable to run in the past two issues of the Schuyler Sun. Below is the column f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News