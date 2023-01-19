Clarkson/Leigh boys, girls pick up two wins each

Both Patriot basketball teams were in action Friday and Saturday with the boys and girls walking away with two wins each.

Clarkson/Leigh boys

The Patriots were able to extend their win streak to six after beating Humphrey St. Francis 50-43 on Friday, and then topping Pender on the road 62-37.

The Patriots started out hot on both sides of the ball on Saturday as the team leaped out to a 19-4 by the end of the opening quarter. The Patriot offense would stay hot in the second scoring 21 points in the second quarter but the Pender offense also stepped up putting up 18 points.

Clarkson/Leigh held a 40-22 lead heading into the half and the Pendragons were unable to bounce back. The Clarkson/Leigh team was able to close strong in the win, outscoring Pender 22-15 in the second half.

Two Patriots were able to score in double digits in the win with Mason Whitmore scoring 24 points on 9 for 12 shooting from the floor. Kyle Kasik also scored over 10 points with 17. The two also finished the game with nine rebounds each and Kasik led the Patriots with seven assists.

Drew Breeson finished one point shy of double figures. The Patriots shot 48% in the win.

In Friday’s 50-43 win over St. Francis, the Patriots also started fast putting up 29 points in the first half while leading by 12 at halftime.

The Flyers cut the Patriots’ lead in half heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring Clarkson/Leigh 13-7 in the third. Clarkson/Leigh and St. Francis would have a close fourth quarter with the Patriots ultimately winning by seven.

Whitmore also led the Patriots Friday night putting up 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Kasik, Trey Steffensmeier and Christian Hamernik all added eight points for the Patriots.

Kasik also added eight rebounds, a team-high six assists and four steals.

As a team, the Patriots shot 38% from the field.

With the two wins, Clarkson/Leigh improved to 10-3 on the year.

Clarkson/Leigh girls

The Lady Patriots also won both games over St. Francis and Pender.

In Saturday’s 45-43 win over Pender, Clarkson/Leigh trailed for a majority of the game as the Pendragons outscore the Patriots in the first three quarters 38-33. Clarkson/Leigh needed a strong fourth quarter to pull out the win and was fortunate enough to outscore Pender 12-5 to close the game.

Chloe Hanel led Clarkson/Leigh in the win with 18 points. Cadence Indra added seven and Jessica Hoffman added six for the Patriots.

In the Clarkson/Leigh girls’ first game of the week, the Patriots beat St. Francis at home.

The Patriots and Flyers were neck and neck to start with each team scoring seven in the opening quarter of play. Clarkson/Leigh would begin to pull away in the second taking a 28-16 lead into the second half.

In the second half, both teams played evenly with Clarkson/Leigh narrowly etching out the Flyers 21-20 in the final 16 minutes of play to secure a 49-36 victory.

After the two-game stretch, Clarkson/Leigh finished with two wins while riding a three-game win streak with an 11-3 record on the season.

Both the Patriot boys and girls also hosted Lutheran-Northeast Tuesday, their next games are at Twin River today.