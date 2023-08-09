Clarkson/Leigh flew under the radar for most of last season in what was seen as a wide-open Class D-1.

The Patriots just kept winning games, making their biggest statements in the semifinals and the state championship defeating Stanton and Neligh-Oakdale by a combined score of 102-32 en route to the school's first state title as a co-op school.

They now enter the 2023 season as the ones everyone is looking to chase down.

"It's been a good summer. It was good participation in the weight room. We went up to the Wayne State camp and we had some guys fill new positions there and I thought we looked pretty good," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "I think guys are kind of ready to rock and they got some confidence after last season and I think they're looking forward to the season."

Clarkson said he's spoken to the team about playing with a target on their backs as a defending state champion.

"This year's team hasn't won anything. Last year was last year and we got to move forward," Clarkson said. "People are going to be coming after us, so if they're sprinting to catch us we got to sprint faster. That's kind of been the message."

While the team graduated some of its most productive players from last season, the majority of the team's roster is back.

Clarkson said he's been impressed with the team's focus and attention to detail during summer workouts.

"I think they're a lot more confident than I am, but that's the power of being a teenager. They feel pretty good, but I also feel they're pretty driven," he said. "The guys we lost got a lot of the publicity last year and they want the spotlight to themselves a little bit. They're ready to rock and prove that it wasn't just a one-man show last year."

The Patriots will look its top rusher and pass catcher this fall. Kyle Kasik rushed for 2,281 yards and 41 touchdowns and Mason Whitmore caught 14 passes for 219 and three touchdowns as the team's tight end.

Seniors Ryan Brichacek and Dylan Higby will feature as the team's two rushers. Brichacek enters his second full season as Clarkson/Leigh's quarterback after running for 747 yards and 12 touchdowns and throwing for 545 yards and eight touchdowns.

"He's (Brichacek) had a great summer. He looked really good up at the Wayne camp. He got a fair amount of carries, but now without Kyle (Kasik) and Drew (Beeson) in the backfield, him and Dylan Higby will probably split most of the carries," Clarkson said. "We're expecting him to be a more powerful runner. Hopefully, we'll have opportunities to throw the ball too. He went to a few camps this summer and his confidence level is very high. He's ready to take over kind of leadership and be the face of the program."

Higby posted 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season. Clarkson said he believes he'll provide a different dimension in the running game.

"He's a different kind of runner than Kyle Kasik was. Kyle is a little bit more flash and had a little bit more wiggle to him. Dylan (Higby) is a straight-line guy. He puts his foot in the ground and goes," he said. "We like his running style. We think it's going to be really good for us. We have a good offensive line, so I think he's going to hit that hole quick and the get the yards that he can get. He's quick and explosive and he's got great balance."

The Patriots graduated six of its top eight tacklers, including Drew Beeson who led the team with 135 tackles and seven fumble recoveries.

Jackson Koehn recorded 78 tackles, Kyle Holmberg sacked the opposing quarterback three times and seniors Kasik, Jase Indra, Whitmore and Dalton Zulkoski combined for seven of the team's eight interceptions.

Clarkson said the hallmark of this team will be its offensive and defensive lines.

"We got some good guys up front. Big kids. Korbin (Lemburg) is up there. Andrew Rivera has really slimmed down from last year to 280," Clarkson said. "He's a big strong kid that could be a force for us. Sam Pocasangre will be in there, Christian Hamernik will also rotate through there. We've got some good guys up front.

"Trey Steffensmeier on the back end, he's kind of our returning on the back end. He had a lot of interceptions for us back there last year. Good, physical kid up there. Runs well. Dylan (Higby) will play more as a safety this year moving from a linebacker spot. He'll be a leader for us. Jordan Noonan will also be a voice there that will help us out moving into a linebacker spot. We got some speed on the other corner with Joey Steffensmeier. He's our fastest guy and he can fly. Hopefully, those guys have a big year."

Clarkson/Leigh opens the season on Aug. 25 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend. Their schedule contains four playoff qualifiers in EMF, Pender, Shelby-Rising City and Cross County.

"We got to stay healthy. We play a tough schedule. Cross County is pretty loaded. They got some dudes down there. Shelby looks like they're a team on the rise. EMF is a good team," Clarkson said. "We got to have our A-game every day and every week and just focus on the day-to-day and not try to look too far ahead and just focus on each week. You just got to focus on being better every day and every game."