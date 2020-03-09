Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball: History and heartbreak

With less than 30 seconds left, a steal on an inbounds play went into the hands of Cassidy Hoffman. She gathered it in, missed a layup, grabbed the putback and drew a foul. The ball sat on the rim for a split second and looked poised to fall in. That hoop plus the bonus free throw could have made it a one-possession game.

Instead, it rolled off and Hoffman went 1 of 2 for the final point on the scoreboard.

"They're pressure is fantastic. They play great full-court man. They deny you, they get after you and they tried to deny everything from our point guard," Murren said. "We just had a little spell there in the third quarter where they were able to get a lead, and we couldn't come back from that."

Other Patriots scorers included Stodola with seven, Kaisk, Settje and Ashlynn Novotny with five each and Kayden Schumacher with three. Hoffman put together a double-double with 10 rebounds, Settje dished out four assists and Novotny swiped away five steals.

Hugs, smiles and tears were all around following the postgame meeting in the locker room. This Patriot group will always be the first to have ever been to state, but they'll also likely always kick themselves for being this close to a state tournament run.