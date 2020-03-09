Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball: History and heartbreak

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh's first-ever trip to the girls state basketball tournament will always be full of fond memories.
On the court however, Patriot players will probably always have a somewhat bittersweet taste about the final game of a historic season.
In a contest that featured 37 combined turnovers and 40 fouls, Oakland-Craig eventually rose to the top in a 41-36 state quarterfinal game played March 5 a Lincoln North Star High School. Oakland-Craig opened up a double-digit lead early in the third quarter and had it as large as 14 early in the fourth.
Knight Senior Kennedy Benne, who averages 21 points per game, had 18. Teammate Sadie Nelson scored 12.
Cassidy Hoffman led Clarkson/Leigh with 11 points, the only Patriot with 10 or more. Hoffman, like her teammates, had to do most of her damage at the foul line. She was 7 for 11. The Patriots earned 25 foul shots overall and hit 15.
Offensively, it was a struggle. Oakland-Craig forced 21 turnovers, scored 10 points on those extra opportunities and didn't allow Clarkson/Leigh to score double digits in any period but the third. By then, the Knights enjoyed an 11-point advantage.
Oakland-Craig had its own struggles against the Clarkson/Leigh defense, managing just 34 percent shooting, but had slightly fewer turnovers and hit two more 3-pointers.
That margin doesn't sound like much, and the game was still very much in doubt in the final minutes, but even the smallest difference can be monumental once the season reaches the state tournament.
The Patriots learned that and many other lessons on their first invitation to the big stage in Nebraska High School basketball. Though they came up short of playing at the Devaney Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena, at the very least, they proved they belong.
Clarkson/Leigh was much more competitive with the top team in Class C-2 than earlier in the season and perhaps a few more breaks, and a few more made shots, away from becoming the darling of the tournament.
"We battled. We just took a team that beat us by 24 early on in the year and took them to the end. The kids, they played their hearts out for us," coach Matt Murren said. "They've done it all year for us, and it's been fun coaching them."
Though it was a choppy game by both sides for much of the afternoon, that gave Clarkson/Leigh a chance to stay within striking distance. Oakland-Craig came into state scoring more than 27 points per game and winning by an average of 23 points.
It was a 55-31 final the prior time the two teams met, an 18-9 game after the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime.
But through the first eight minutes, the Knights had just 11 points and were forced into five turnovers. The Patriots scored the first four points on makes from Kim Stodola but also had ball handling issues and missed three times in the paint. They led 7-5 in the final 90 seconds when Nelson sank two 3-pointers and stole the momentum.
It was an 11-7 Oakland-Craig lead at the first quarter buzzer that became a 20-15 separation at halftime. The referees, seemingly intent on calling every possible foul committed, dictated the action in a second quarter that featured 24 free throws.
The two teams combined for only 11 shots in the frame, and the Knights had the only make in a 1 for 7 performance.
You have free articles remaining.
Benne then started the third with a driving layup and dumped it off to 6-2 junior teammate Jeannina Blahak for a bucket and a 24-15 advantage after the first two possessions.
A 33-22 gap to start the fourth became 36-22 following a Clarkson/Leigh turnover then an Oakland-Craig free throw. Staring elimination and the end of the season in the face, the Patriots responded with a 7-1 run started by an Alissa Kasik 3-pointer.
But the hole was back up to 10 with under two minutes to go. Kasik scored again on a driving layup then Oakland-Craig opened the door by missing the front end of two one-and-ones. Clarkson/Leigh didn't take advantage until the second when Kennedy Settje earned two foul shots of her own and made both.
With less than 30 seconds left, a steal on an inbounds play went into the hands of Cassidy Hoffman. She gathered it in, missed a layup, grabbed the putback and drew a foul. The ball sat on the rim for a split second and looked poised to fall in. That hoop plus the bonus free throw could have made it a one-possession game.
Instead, it rolled off and Hoffman went 1 of 2 for the final point on the scoreboard.
"They're pressure is fantastic. They play great full-court man. They deny you, they get after you and they tried to deny everything from our point guard," Murren said. "We just had a little spell there in the third quarter where they were able to get a lead, and we couldn't come back from that."
Other Patriots scorers included Stodola with seven, Kaisk, Settje and Ashlynn Novotny with five each and Kayden Schumacher with three. Hoffman put together a double-double with 10 rebounds, Settje dished out four assists and Novotny swiped away five steals.
Hugs, smiles and tears were all around following the postgame meeting in the locker room. This Patriot group will always be the first to have ever been to state, but they'll also likely always kick themselves for being this close to a state tournament run.
"They're a good team. Yeah, we got beat by 24 earlier in the year, but we've grown a lot, and they've grown a lot. We made some errors, but our effort was there. It was there for 32 minutes, and I couldn't be more proud of the girls," Murren said. "Forty-five was our number. We had to keep them under 45 and we had them at 41. We just couldn't get enough on the other side."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.