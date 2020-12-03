Clarkson/Leigh Girls Basketball: Success breeds success

Despite losing some key players, the returners believe the program is in a place to expect reloading instead of rebuilding.

"We've built for where we are now in both volleyball and basketball," Murren said. "The old saying success breeds success is something we believe here. That's kind of where we're at and where we're looking to move forward to - making that our goal every year. Hopefully, we can make some noise this year."

Murren is already starting to find some players to fill Novotny's and Stodola's roles. He will look to players like Hoffman

"Cassidy Hoffman has really stepped up her game," Murren said. "Kennedy Settje has really stepped up her game. Losing Ashlynn (Novotny), a four-year starter, is difficult to replace. But we have a lot of kids that are really stepping up. Kids are shooting the ball with confidence right now. Kennedy and Cassidy are hopefully going to be able to fill those shoes."