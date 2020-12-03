Clarkson/Leigh Girls Basketball: Success breeds success

Clarkson/Leigh is starting to build quite the tradition in its girls athletic program.
The basketball team made it to the first state tournament in school history last winter. Volleyball followed that up this fall and was a few points away from playing for a state title.
Head basketball coach Matt Murren is hoping that tradition continues this winter. He feels the hoops program returns enough pieces to make another trip to Lincoln a legitimate possibility. Practices thus far have revealed returning experience and expectation.
"Competition, effort, all that stuff has been very, very good. The girls have a lot of confidence right now coming off of basketball last year and volleyball this year," Murren said. "They have a lot of confidence, and it's really showing through these first few practices."
Key pieces back include leading scorer junior Kennedy Settje and second-leading scorer and top rebounder Cassidy Hoffman. Missing is the graduation of Sun Super Senior point guard Ashlynn Novotny. She led the team in assists and leaves a ball handling void. Kim Stodola, 4.9 points per game, 42% shooting, 86 total rebounds, is one of four total seniors that have moved on to the next stage in life.
Despite losing some key players, the returners believe the program is in a place to expect reloading instead of rebuilding.
"We've built for where we are now in both volleyball and basketball," Murren said. "The old saying success breeds success is something we believe here. That's kind of where we're at and where we're looking to move forward to - making that our goal every year. Hopefully, we can make some noise this year."
Murren is already starting to find some players to fill Novotny's and Stodola's roles. He will look to players like Hoffman
"Cassidy Hoffman has really stepped up her game," Murren said. "Kennedy Settje has really stepped up her game. Losing Ashlynn (Novotny), a four-year starter, is difficult to replace. But we have a lot of kids that are really stepping up. Kids are shooting the ball with confidence right now. Kennedy and Cassidy are hopefully going to be able to fill those shoes."
Murren said he expects multiple players to help fill the point guard position. Junior Faith Indra will be one of those players. She averaged 10 minutes a game last year with three points and one assist.
Senior Bailey Lemburg and freshman Chole Hanel will also be rotated in at point guard this season.
"We'll kind of have a point guard by committee," Murren said.
Last season, the Patriot defense was the identity of the team. Clarkson/Leigh held opponents to under 35 points per game on average and kept them under 40 points 17 times. That ability to dominate on the defensive side of the court will continue to be a primary objective.
"We're built on defense," Murren said. "We're built on effort and intensity; all those little things. Defensively we're hopefully going to be strong and a team that gets stops."
Other team goals for Clarkson/Leigh include making a run in the East Husker Conference tournament after going 2-1 last year.
"We have a lot of high season expectations," Murren said. "But it's all attainable goals. You have to build off one thing before you can get to the next. We just have to make sure we're getting better every day."
The Patriots will be tested early on in the season. They open the season on the road at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - a district finalist. Clarkson/Leigh also plays Oakland-Craig, its opponent at state last year, BRLD, another state tournament team, and Class C-1 Columbus Lakeview all in December.
"It's a brutal start," Murren said. "We'll find out what we're made of and what we need to work on right away; that's for sure."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
