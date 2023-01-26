Clarkson/Leigh girls win both games, boys split against Twin River, Lutheran-Northeast

The Clarkson/Leigh boys and girls took part in two games each last week as the Patriots hosted Lutheran-Northeast on Jan. 17, and traveled to Twin River Friday. The boys split their two games and the girls won both.

Clarkson/Leigh girlsThe Patriots picked up two double-digit wins with a 51-37 win over Lutheran-Northeast and a 61-17 win over Twin River.

Against Twin River, the Patriots were able to jump out to a strong and fast start. Clarkson/Leigh outscored Twin River 34-5 in the opening half.

Twin River’s best quarter was the third with the Titans outscoring the Patriots 11-7. The Patriots then crushed the Titans 20-1 in the final quarter to secure the 61-17 win.

The Patriots had two scorers reach double figures with Chloe Hanel leading all scorers with 25 points. Ava Kasik finished with 10 points and Brynn Settje was one point from double figures with nine points in the win.

When the Patriots hosted Lutheran-Northeast, Clarkson/Leigh quickly outscored the Eagles 15-5 in the first quarter. The Eagles would then go on a run in the second quarter and the Patriots lead was cut to five heading into the half, 24-19.

The Patriots would then outscore the Eagles 27-18 in the second half to pick up the 51-37 win.

Two Patriots finished with double figures in the win with Hanel leading the team with 15 points. Candence Indra added 13 points. The duo of Brynn and Baylee Settje each scored eight points.

The 13-3 Patriots were also in action Tuesday against Wisner-Pilger (after deadline). Clarkson/Leigh went into Tuesday’s game on a five-game win streak.

Clarkson/Leigh boys

The Patriot boys split their two games with a win over Twin River (53-48) and a loss to Lutheran-Northeast (55-31).

In the Patriots game over Twin River, the two teams were close throughout with the Pats leading the Titans 12-8 after the first quarter. The Titans would then outscore the Patriots 20-19 in the second and Clarkson/Leigh held a 31-28 lead into the half.

The two teams played close in the second half with the Patriots outscoring the Titans 11-9 in the third and then the two teams finished the game with 11 points each in the fourth quarter.

In the Patriots’ five-point win, Kyle Kasik led the team scoring 25 points. Mason Whitmore would also score in double figures with 10 points in the win.

In the Patriots’ early game of the week, Lutheran-Northeast won by 24 over Clarkson/Leigh. The Eagles played well throughout with the Patriots only outscoring them in one quarter. Lutheran-Northeast jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the opening quarter before taking a 27-18 lead into the half as the Patriots outscored the Eagles 13-12 in the second. The final half was all Eagles as Lutheran-Northeast outscored the Patriots 28-13.

Kasik also led the Patriots in their loss earlier in the week with 13 points. Whitmore would again finish second on the team with seven points.

The Patriots move to 11-4 overall and also faced Wisner-Pilger Tuesday (after deadline). Clarkson/Leigh entered last week on a six-game win streak with the team’s last loss coming on Dec. 20, 2022. to Lakeview.