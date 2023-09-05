Following a Week 1 loss to Exeter-Milligan/Friend the Clarkson/Leigh football team earned its first win of the season.

The Patriots hosted Pender and won 36-29 over the Pendragons to improve to 1-1.

The two teams played close throughout the night with Clarkson/Leigh having a narrow 22-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Patriots were able to outscore the Pendragons 14-8 to earn the seven-point win.

Along with putting up 36 points, Clarkson/Leigh's offense was able to move the ball with ease as the Patriots put up 373 yards.

Dylan Higby led the Patriots with 241 yards on the ground. He also added two scores on rushes with his longest of the night being a 51-yard run.

Patriot quarterback Ryan Brichacek also had two touchdowns on the ground and finished with 66 yards. He also added 57 yards through the air including one passing touchdown.

On defense, Samuel Pocasangre and Jacob Koehn led the team with five tackles each. Overall, Pender finished with 273 yards on offense.

Clarkson/Leigh will look to improve to 2-1 on Friday against visiting Bancroft-Rosalie. The Patriots bested the Panthers 22-0 in 2022.

Howells-Dodge football

The Jaguars also earned a home win in Week 2 to improve to 2-0.

Howells-Dodge earned a 54-20 win over Fullerton which included a 38-14 lead at the half.

The Howells-Dodge offense finished with 391 total yards with 380 coming on the ground.

Lane Belina led the Jaguars with 242 rushing yards and added three touchdowns with his legs.

Jaguar quarterback Hunter Luther had 11 yards passing on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Colton Klosen and added 115 yards on the ground. Luther also finished with a rushing touchdown.

Dylan Brichacek was third on the team with 16 rushing yards and also added a touchdown on the ground.

The Jaguars allowed 237 yards on defense with Fullerton having 119 passing yards and 118 rushing yards. Brichacek led Howells-Dodge with 15 tackles in the win.

Howells-Dodge will look to remain unbeaten with a Week 3 trip to Wynot on Friday. The two teams played last year with the Jaguars winning 54-20.