Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge girls lose in subdistrict semifinals

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge girls basketball teams lost in subdistrict semifinals last week, bringing an end to the season for both programs.

Clarkson/Leigh was defeated by Wisner-Pilger 50-48 on Feb. 15 in the Class C2-4 subdistrict. The Patriots finished the season 18-7 and missed their first district final since 2018.

Howells-Dodge opened subdistrict play on Feb. 14 with a 61-28 win over Neligh-Oakdale. In the semifinals, the Jags faced a rematch with No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Bulldogs scored 61 points for the second straight meeting to cap a 20-point victory. Howells-Dodge ended the season 10-15.

Wisner-Pilger 50, Clarkson/Leigh 48: Wisner-Pilger's six-point halftime lead was enough to stave off the Patriots.

Clarkson/Leigh had a better offensive performance in the third and the fourth but adjusted to Wiser-Pilger's triangle-and-two defense too late. The Patriots shot 46% but were 2 of 11 from long range and turned it over 18 times.

Makenna Held led the Patriots with 13 points in her final varsity game. Chloe Hanel posted 11 points, and senior Kennedy Settje added eight.

HLHF 61, Howells-Dodge 41: Free throw shooting played a major factor in the outcome. The Jags shot the ball much better inside the arc but were 4 of 21 from long range and 1 of 12 from the line. The Bulldogs generated 28 foul shots and made 19.

Senior Abbey Pieper scored 15 points on 6 of 12 from the floor. Sasha Perrin recorded eight points in her final high school game while Blair Fiala posted seven points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Howells-Dodge 61, Neligh-Oakdale 28: The Jaguars allowed their second-fewest points in a game this season against Neligh-Oakdale in the subdistrict play-in game Feb. 14.

The Jaguars scored 22 points in the first and 21 points in the third to put the game out of reach. They finished with a 39% field goal percentage and had nine members of the team score points.

Fiala scored 19, one shy of her career-high. Pieper chipped in a dozen. Howells-Dodge rebounded the ball 38 times, assisted on 13 field goals and swiped away 15 steals.

