Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge wrestling open season to fast starts

The Clarkson/Leigh wrestling team took part in the Newman Grove Holiday Invitational on Dec. 29, with one individual taking a top-three spot.

Morgan Bunner (13-5) led the Patriots with a win in the 113 third-place match over Boone Central’s Gavin Mauch with a fall at 1:37.

Dylan Higby (6-2) picked up three wins on the day. In the opening round Higby topped Langston Christensen of Cedar Catholic in 2:57. Higby would then fall in the quarterfinals to Tracy Perez of Boone Central before picking up two wins in the consolation bracket before a final loss to Jack Hartman of Omaha Concordia in a 5-0 decision.

For the season, Bunner leads the team with 13 wins, four others have also picked up double-digit wins following the Newman Grove Holiday Invitational with James Grotelueschen at 10-9 and Jacob Koehn was tied for second with 12 wins at 12-8. Koehn tied with Andrew Rivera at 12-4.

Four other members of the Clarkson/Leigh team have earned wins following the holiday invitation, Coal Fernau (6-11), Jaden Stoklasa (7-4), Levi Gall (9-7) along with Higby’s six wins.

The Clarkson/Leigh wrestling team will take part in their seventh event of the year Saturday as they take part in the Amherst Invite along with 19 other teams.

Howells-Dodge wrestlingEntering Dec. 30’s SRC invite the Jaguars were on a hot streak with four members picking up double-digit wins. Jestin Bayer led the way with a perfect 14-0 record entering Dec. 30. Lane Belina, Austin Hegemann and Dylan Brichacek all also having 10 wins heading into the SRC Invite.

Leading into the SRC Invite the Jaguars took part in the Wisner-Pilger Invitational where three participants were able to claim top three spots.

Belina (13-5) claimed third place, going 4-1 on the day earning two wins to start the day before a loss in a 4-1 decision in the 160 semifinals. Belina was able to bounce back in the consolation bracket earning a 6-0 win in the semifinals before topping Keegan Pope of Wisner-Pilger with a 4:53 fall.

Bayer and Hegemann (13-3) each picked up golds. Bayer kept his unbeaten season alive with three wins in the 182 bracket sweeping his way with wins in 0:43 and 1:29 before winning gold in a 6-2 decision over Austin Rudolf of Neligh-Oakdale.

Hegemann also won three matches in the Wisner-Pilger Invitational en route to gold, starting the day with a bye. Hegemann picked up his first win of the day in a 3:39 fall, followed by a 14-4 major decision victory and in the first-place match, Hegemann earned gold in a 2-0 decision over Devon Schultz of Wisner-Pilger.

Following the SRC Invite on Dec. 30, the next time the Jaguars are in action is Saturday in the Summerland Bobcats Invite along with 14 other schools.