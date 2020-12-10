CLARKSON/LEIGH SUPER SENIOR CASSIDY HOFFMAN

Clarkson/Leigh senior Cassidy Hoffman comes from a very competitive family. Between Hoffman and her three siblings, everything is a contest from basketball on the driveway to grades in the classroom. Seemingly everything provides an opportunity to earn bragging rights.
Even dad, Ryan, joins in on the competitive spirit. It's been a few years, but Ryan was the top Hoffman family finisher in a 5-kilometer race. He hasn't let anybody forget about that triumph.
Given that competitive environment, it should be no surprise that Hoffman has been on every Clarkson/Leigh team that's made it to a state tournament. She was on the 2017 volleyball team that played in Lincoln, last year's basketball team that qualified for state and, most recently, on another Patriot volleyball squad that nearly made it to the state championship match.
"It really drives us, not only in sports but also in the classroom and anything we put our minds to," Hoffman said. "It’s really instilled in all of us a good hard-working ethic that’s benefited all of us. It’s taught me from my parents that hard work can get you anywhere."
Hoffman started playing basketball in third grade. As much as she hates to admit it, she said it took her a few years to find her abilities on the hardwood.
"When I was younger I was really uncoordinated," she said. "Even though I try to deny it, all my coaches and parents still try to rub it in sometimes. But once I got into about sixth grade and junior high, that’s when everything started clicking for me."
Last season, Hoffman averaged just under 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game.
She was the second-leading scorer, leading rebounder and leading shot blocker.
Hoffman and her teammates are looking to make it back to the state tournament this year after the Patriots made it for the first time in program history. They'll have to replace their starting point guard, but Hoffman is confident the team's holdovers and newcomers still have what it takes.
"Because of COVID, we couldn’t really practice over the summer, which is kind of the scary part because that’s when we figure out where everyone is going to fit and what position," Hoffman said. "(Head coach Matt) Murren has already told us about how everyone is going to have to start stepping up. I think we have a chance to be really good this season."
Murren shares Hoffman's optimism. He said he feels the hoops program returns enough pieces to make another trip to Lincoln a legitimate possibility. Practices thus far have revealed returning experience and expectation. It's an expectation Hoffman and her teammates have for reloading rather than rebuilding.
Last season, the Patriot defense was the identity of the team. Clarkson/Leigh held opponents to under 35 points per game on average and kept them under 40 points 17 times. That ability to dominate on the defensive side of the court will continue to be a primary objective.
Hoffman will be key in that aspect. She led the team in rebounding, tied for the lead in blocks and was second in steals.
-Peter Huguenin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!