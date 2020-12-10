CLARKSON/LEIGH SUPER SENIOR CASSIDY HOFFMAN

Clarkson/Leigh senior Cassidy Hoffman comes from a very competitive family. Between Hoffman and her three siblings, everything is a contest from basketball on the driveway to grades in the classroom. Seemingly everything provides an opportunity to earn bragging rights.

Even dad, Ryan, joins in on the competitive spirit. It's been a few years, but Ryan was the top Hoffman family finisher in a 5-kilometer race. He hasn't let anybody forget about that triumph.

Given that competitive environment, it should be no surprise that Hoffman has been on every Clarkson/Leigh team that's made it to a state tournament. She was on the 2017 volleyball team that played in Lincoln, last year's basketball team that qualified for state and, most recently, on another Patriot volleyball squad that nearly made it to the state championship match.

"It really drives us, not only in sports but also in the classroom and anything we put our minds to," Hoffman said. "It’s really instilled in all of us a good hard-working ethic that’s benefited all of us. It’s taught me from my parents that hard work can get you anywhere."

Hoffman started playing basketball in third grade. As much as she hates to admit it, she said it took her a few years to find her abilities on the hardwood.