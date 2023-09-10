Clarkson/Leigh senior Ryan Brichacek was introduced to football by his grandfather playing catch and watching games.

After starting a couple of games as a sophomore at quarterback as an injury replacement, Brichacek stepped into the spotlight earning the starting job full-time last year.

The Patriots went 7-1 during the regular season, setting up a first-round meeting with Wisner-Pilger. They broke through first first-round barrier with a 28-23 victory for their first postseason win in three years.

Clarkson/Leigh never looked back defeating Crofton 22-14 in the second round, Weeping Water 46-18 in the quarterfinals, Stanton 54-12 in the semifinals before capping its magical run with a 48-20 win in the NSAA Class D-1 state championship game.

“It was an adventure,” Brichacek said. “It was fun just being able to practice later than everyone else, knowing that we’re one of the last ones to be practicing. All the snowy practices just having fun.”

Last season, Brichacek rushed for 747 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brichacek completed 24 of his 45 passes for 545 yards, throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I feel like I grew a lot from where I was sophomore year. Sophomore year I was still at the bottom of the totem pole still, but I just kind of had to step in at the point of the games that I’ll be in,” Brichacek said. “Sophomore to junior year I felt like I changed a lot coming into that season, more or less as a leader and just a football player in general.”

The senior said he’s been running and passing a lot more in the offseason as they look to expand the offense. Brichacek is the Patriots’ leading returning rusher after Kyle Kasik graduated following a 2,281-yard, 41-touchdown season.

“We’ve been bringing in other players from all over the field,” Brichacek said. “We moved Trey (Steffensmeier) from tight end into the backfield and we moved our backup quarterback into the backfield also just to give him some extra help. Our line should help us a lot coming into the season just helping us in general with everything we need to do.”

Brichacek totaled just 19 rushing yards in four games as a freshman. In five games as a sophomore, he recorded 57 rushing yards, 161 passing yards and three total touchdowns in five games.

Brichacek said his football journey has been amazing.

“It’s been fun. There’s been times where it’s hard, which football in general is a hard sport mentally and physically,” he said. “I’ve just been pushing through trying to have good times when we can and then being focused.”

Clarkson/Leigh opened the season on Aug. 25 against Exeter-Milligan/Friend as the Patriots began their title defense.

As he embarks on his final high school season, Brichacek reflects on what he learned about himself playing football.

“I think I’ve just become more mentally and physically tougher throughout the years,” he said. “It’s been a journey.