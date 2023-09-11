Clarkson/Leigh volleyball continued its dominant start to the season on Thursday with a sweep of East Husker Conference foe Pender.

The Patriots defeated Pender 25-3, 25-9 and 25-7 behind 31 kills and 15 service aces. Pender finished the match with just nine kills and two aces.

"It was a good boost of confidence for us," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Becky Schneider said. "We had a few players kind of getting frustrated previously in the week and I think was a good match for them to gain that confidence back and to work on some of those things. The team was fun and light and kept the energy, which is always good to see."

Chloe Hanel led Clarkson/Leigh's attack with nine kills. Izzy Hollatz spiked six kills, served six aces, set up eight kills and blocked three shots. Gracie Eisenmann recorded six kills, three digs and two aces.

Kendall Schneider led the team with 17 assists. Brynn Settje dug 11 balls and Baylee Settje blocked three shots.

"We just all had a lot of fun together and I think that's really clicked for us to just have fun and not get so caught up in everything else," Eisenmann said.

The Patriots improved to 10-0 after sweeping a triangular on Sept. 5 against West Point-Beemer and Wisner-Pilger. They have yet to drop a set.

Hanel recorded 102 kills to lead the team. Hollatz is second with 41 kills, Baylee's third with 38 kills and Eisenmann is fourth with 32 kills.

Brynn's 113 digs is the best mark on the team. Hanel, to go with a team-high 25 blocks, has 80 digs. Eisenmann and Schneider both have dug 54 balls.

Becky said the chemistry carried over from last season when it graduated just one senior is the biggest factor for the team's fast start.

"They get along so well. They obviously have played each other for so long, so there's a lot of trust there," Becky said. "We've been working on big celebrations and keeping the momentum. The girls just get along so well. That definitely helps."

Eisenmann is one of four seniors on the team along with Hanel, Tanyn Larson and Alyssa Gurnsey. The senior is looking to eclipse the century mark in kills for the third consecutive season.

"I think I really just stepped into a leadership role and took all the younger girls underneath my wings," Eisenmann said. "I want to bring them up because I know what it's like to be younger and on the court."

The second half of Clarkson/Leigh's schedule toughens beginning on Thursday against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Bulldogs entered this week 8-0 before they played Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.

Howells-Dodge

The Jaguars moved their record to 6-4 following a 3-2 week. They ended the week with their home tournament on Saturday, defeating Bancroft-Rosalie in straight sets and losing to Elgin Public/Pope John and Elkhorn Valley.

Natalie Pieper and Taylor Steffensmeier recorded 12 kills in the tournament. Kenadie Throener spiked eight kills as Steffensmeier assisted 37 kills.

Defensively, Jade Bayer dug 47 balls over the three matches.

On Sept. 5, the Jaguars swept a triangular with straight-set wins over Tri County Northeast and Pender. Pieper recorded 14 kills in both matches combined and Peyton Becker served three aces in the win against the Pendragons. Bayer recorded 22 digs.

Howells-Dodge opened a three-game road trip Tuesday at Wakefield. The Jaguars play at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Thursday before playing at Norfolk Lutheran on Tuesday.