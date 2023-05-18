Five Patriots earned a spot in Omaha after the Clarkson/Leigh track and field team competed in the NSAA C-3 District Championship on May 11 at Wisner-Pilger.

The 2023 Nebraska Class C State Championships is set for Friday and Saturday from Omaha Burke Stadium with the Patriots competing in seven events.

The Clarkson/Leigh girls earned six of the seven spots at state with Chloe Hanel reaching state in four events.

Along with reaching the state meet in all four events Hanel took part in, she also earned gold in the four events starting with a first place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

In the 100 hurdles, Hanel finished with a time of 15.26 to secure the first place finish. Hanel would also add gold in the 300 hurdles after completing the race in 47.83 seconds. Both events at state are set to take place on Friday.

Hanel's last two qualifying events were the high jump where she finished with a leap of 5-03 to win gold, she also helped the 400 relay team take first. The two events are scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Hanel was joined by Brynn Settje, Tanyn Larson and Korbee Wendt in the 400 relay. The four finished the race in 51.10 seconds to take the top spot.

Settje claimed the final two spots for the Patriot girls at state by finishing second in the long jump and third in the triple jump.

In the long jump, Settje finished with a jump of 16-02.50. She would finish the day with a mark of 34-02.25 in the triple jump. Settje will compete in the long jump on Friday and high jump on Saturday.

Overall, the Clarkson/Leigh girls placed third with 77 points.

For the boys, Trey Steffensmeier was the only boy to advance to state for the Patriots.

Steffensmeier earned his spot at state with a third place finish in the long jump. He recorded a mark of 20-05.50 to earn the lone spot at state for the Clarkson/Leigh boys. He will be in action on Saturday.

The Patriot boys finished in ninth place as a team with 17 team points.