Clarkson/Leigh Track: 'Small but mighty'

Clarkson/Leigh girls track and field returns two of the five athletes it sent to the state championships in 2019, both of which scored points at the meet and hope for another successful outing in 2020.

Sophomore McKenna Stodola and junior Emily Loseke were both part of the 400-meter relay which placed sixth and Loseke placed seventh in the 100-meter dash.

The boys didn't send any representatives to state, but with athletes like sophomore Carter Hanel in the throws, senior Isaak Wiese in the relays and lateral jumps and junior Tommy McEvoy, coming off an injury that kept him out of fall and winter sports, Clarkson/Leigh hopes to get some competitors to Omaha.

The Patriots are going to have to deal with having fewer athletes than most Class C schools, but feel they could still be competitive.