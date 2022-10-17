Clarkson/Leigh wins first ever EHC championship

The 10th-ranked Clarkson/Leigh Patriots entered Saturday's East Husker Conference Tournament semifinals with nothing to lose.

Clarkson/Leigh was the No. 4 seed and defeated No. 9 Wisner-Pilger on Thursday in the quarterfinals, setting up a matchup with Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend.

The Tigers were the second-to-last remaining undefeated team in the state. Clarkson/Leigh jumped all over North Bend, earning an emphatic 25-20 and 25-12 win.

In the championship game awaited No. 3 Oakland-Craig. Clarkson/Leigh claimed the first two sets 27-25 and 25-22 and earned two match points in set three leading 24-22.

However, Oakland-Craig pulled out the third set 27-25. It wound up winning the fourth set 25-19, setting up a decisive fifth set for the conference title.

"I told them we've worked on these situations. This is the pressure practice that we do. It wouldn't be a championship match if it wasn't a five-setter. It's a clean slate. It's a race to 15. We just need to dominate," head coach Becky Schneider said she told her team before the fifth set.

"That's exactly what we did. We kind of regrouped, kind of took a deep breath and mentally focus, which I think our girls have done a nice job at doing well at the end of our season. They've kind of clicked and mentally being tough is something we've worked on also. They were just able to finish."

The Patriots defense took the game with middle Korbee Wendt blocking numerous shots in the final set. Chloe Hanel, who earned her 1,000th career kill on Thursday, floated a kill over the middle blocker to set up match point. Following an Oakland-Craig kill, Hanel spiked a kill on the outside off a pass from Izzy Hollatz to seal the win.

"I can't put into words how proud we are of them. Coming in I felt like we were the underdog being the fourth seed taking on the No. 1 seed. We told them, 'We have nothing to lose, so just go play. Play relaxed. Play with confidence and that's exactly what they did," Schneider said. "To come out with two wins on Saturday against some really good teams is awesome."

Before Saturday, Clarkson/Leigh struggled to close out matches against quality teams. It lost twice to Howells-Dodge with a 2-0 and 1-0 lead, respectively. On Sept. 6, the Patriots lost to Wisner-Pilger in three sets after sporting match point in set two.

Schneider said defeating the Knights in five sets was big for the team's confidence.

"We went five sets at the beginning of the season with Howells-Dodge and we just couldn't finish. It was frustrating. We've come a long ways, so it's just really good for us. We've practiced these situations and we've talked a lot about having to finish," Schneider said. "We talked about going back to the serve line, what's your thought process. Just that self-positive talk and reinforcing yourself that you're capable of getting this point for us. It's big for us to be able to finish, especially at this point in the season.

The Patriots improved to 22-6 on the season, extending their winning streak to seven matches. They've defeated four ranked opponents in their last five with the streak beginning on Oct. 6 with a straight-set win over D-2 No. 4 Humphrey Saint Francis.

Clarkson/Leigh faced Oakland-Craig in a rematch on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season before subdistricts start on Oct. 25. Schneider said the team is confident heading into the postseason.

"We finish our season Tuesday and then we're in the postseason, where everybody is going to be wanting to play at the top of their game, so it's just really huge for us to peak now," Schneider said.