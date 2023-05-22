OMAHA - Entering Friday Clarkson/Leigh junior Chloe Hanel had accumulated six medals at state track over the past two trips to Burke Stadium and was looking to add more.

Hanel did just that claiming four medals and leading the charge for the Patriot girls.

"It was a really busy week," Hanel said. "I'm tired but it's good to do this and compete. I had a lot of competition with a lot of athletic girls and it's just awesome."

Hanel's best finish in the NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships over Friday and Saturday came in the high jump.

The junior took silver in the event with a leap of 5-04, she cleared 4-10, 5-00 and 5-02 in her first attempts. She got the 5-04 mark in her third attempt before missing all three tries at 5-06. Hanel took fifth in the event in 2022 and sixth in 2021.

"Just had to keep head up and not get nervous," Hanel said. "I thought I stayed calm and that helped."

She also medaled in both hurdle events, taking bronze in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

In the 100 hurdles, Hanel had a time of 15.28 seconds in the finals to take third.

"I knew there were a lot of athletic girls next to me and I just had to focus on my lane," Hanel said. "I couldn't worry about what was going on next to me. I think that helps, when you don't focus on other people that just distracts you and it's harder."

Hanel would finish with a time of 47.32 seconds in the 300 hurdles to place sixth. She took eighth in both in 2021 and fifth in the 100 hurdles last year.

"It's a hard race but those girls push you to be better," Hanel said. "When you compete against them it just makes you better and it was fun."

Hanel's fourth and final event was with Brynn Settje, Tanyn Larson and Korbee Wendt. The four finished sixth in the 400 relay after completing the race in 50.91. Hanel and Larson were both on the 400 relay team in 2021 which took seventh.

The medal for Wendt marked the first for the senior.

"It's fun, I've never been here before so it's a cool experience," Wendt said.

The relay team has had time to build a relationship together from other sports.

"We've been playing basketball and volleyball together this year," Wendt said. "We just bond well and I think that helps a lot."

Wendt's medal also capped her athletic career with the Patriots where she made the trip to Omaha in all three sports.

"It's fun to end all three sports here," Wendt said. "We've had a lot of success and it's been a lot of fun."

Settje also competed in multiple events for the Patriots with her competing in both the long jump and triple jump. She missed out on medaling in both by taking 16th in the long jump with a leap of 15-08.75 and finished 17th in the triple jump after a mark of 33-06.

The lone boy competing in Omaha for the Patriots was Trey Steffensmeier. He finished 20th in the long jump after a mark of 18-09.75.