Cold stretch dooms Schuyler girls at SSC

Schuyler girls basketball looked to put a tough regular season in the past and make an unlikely run in the subdistrict tournament when the Warriors traveled to Blair on Feb. 21. But some rough play right before and right after halftime ruined Schuyler hopes in a 49-12 subdistrict loss to South Sioux City.

The Warriors trailed 11-4 after one quarter then managed just two points over the next 16 minutes and fell into deficits of 29-6 and 45-6.

The Warriors handled the South Sioux City press in the opening moments of the game but struggled to keep the success going as the battle wore on.

“South Sioux came out pressing right away, which we later struggled with,” Schuyler assistant coach Greg Hansen said. “The times we were able to break the press, we didn’t capitalize on layup opportunities. Our press did give South Sioux problems, but they were able to make up for it with their forced turnovers and layups.”

Schuyler Central had another ice-cold shooting effort from the field, sinking only 11% from inside the arc on 4 of 37. The Warriors also struggled from three-point land, making just 1 of 8.

Kathryn Tzunux led the Warriors in scoring with five points. The talented junior also accounted for two rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Also scoring for Schuyler Central were Allison Vavricek, Gabby Rodriguez and Abby Reyna with two points each, and Gissell Fuentes with one point on a free throw.

The Warriors ended the season with a record of 1-21 but only had two seniors who will be graduating from the current squad.

“Our half court offense continues to be something that we need to improve on in the future for the Lady Warriors,” Hansen said.

South Sioux advanced to play No. 9 Blair in the subdistrict final. The Bears won 38-26 then again 41-35 over Sidney on Friday in the district final. Blair advanced to its first state tournament since 1998.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

