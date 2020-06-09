Colfax area schools open weight rooms

High school athletes around the state received one of the first tastes of normalcy last week when schools were allowed to open back up weight rooms on June 1.
Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge have started summer weight programs and Schuyler plans to start up on June 22.
For most students, this is the first time being back since schools closed their doors.
Howells-Dodge saw a lot of interest at the start of their program.
"I think we had every athlete that we surveyed show up in the first week," said Principal/Athletic Director Cole Fischer.
The Jaguars have five different time slots, with three workout sessions in the morning and two in the late afternoon.
As of now, schools are allowed to have up to 25 kids in the weight room at a time, but athletes must still practice social distancing.
Due to these regulations, many smaller schools don't have rooms big enough to accommodate 25 students at one time.
Howells-Dodge is only allowing 10 to 11 currently, but officials hope to bump up to 15 eventually.
For Fischer, it was still a good feeling to see athletes back in the school.
"It was fun to see them last Monday when they came in, just to see the kids for the first time," he said. "We haven't seen the kids since mid-March. Just to get them back in the weight room and working out and they can see their teammates and coaches. I think it boosted their spirits and I think kids want to work hard because of that."
Howells-Dodge also has the benefit of renovating its weight room last spring.
Fischer said he believes this has helped add to the excitement of getting back to lifting.
"I think that has really helped our attendance and it's helped our kids want to get into the weight room," he said.
Clarkson and Leigh also opened up weight rooms on Monday and according to Clarkson principal, athletic director and Clarkson/Leigh boys track coach, Lee Schneider it was a successful opening.
As an AD and a coach, it was a welcome change to see students back in the school.
"It was a big sigh relief," he said. "And, it was a big sign of, 'let’s get back to something the coaches now and we know and get the kids in here,' We were fortunate being a smaller school, to begin with, with the guidelines as far as the number of people."
When the governor extended the limit of people in a gathering to 25, the Patriots were almost able to go back to normal.
Clarkson/Leigh started planning for this months ago and came up with multiple different plans.
"I have to give props to our coaches," Schneider said. "Back in the middle of April, when everyone was in their doom and gloom, we said, 'we're going to come out of this eventually at some point.'"
The Patriots coaches came up with three different plans - worst-case scenario, a restricted scenario and a full open scenario.
With the current measures in place, Clarkson/Leigh assigns groups to the kids.
Additionally, kids must pass a temperature check and complete a questionnaire before lifting.
"We stress to the kids, it isn't worth the risk of (not) missing a day or two in the summer to miss the entire fall," Schneider said. "If you don't feel good, stay home and we'll thank you when we're all playing sports come fall."
Schuyler decided to push its start date back due to the high numbers of COVID-19 in Colfax County.
"We just want to make sure we're airing on the safe side," Activities Director Jim Kasik said. "We want to give our kids and parents the confidence that we're doing the right thing."
In the past, the summer weight program at SCHS is very popular, according to Kasik.
But, Kasik said he is unsure what the attendance will look like this time.
"This is a different year," he said. "We'll have to see how this recent situation affects the numbers in the weight room. I would assume those numbers will be down a little initially, but as we get closer to the start of school, I would anticipate those improving."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
