Colfax area schools open weight rooms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High school athletes around the state received one of the first tastes of normalcy last week when schools were allowed to open back up weight rooms on June 1.

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge have started summer weight programs and Schuyler plans to start up on June 22.

For most students, this is the first time being back since schools closed their doors.

Howells-Dodge saw a lot of interest at the start of their program.

"I think we had every athlete that we surveyed show up in the first week," said Principal/Athletic Director Cole Fischer.

The Jaguars have five different time slots, with three workout sessions in the morning and two in the late afternoon.

As of now, schools are allowed to have up to 25 kids in the weight room at a time, but athletes must still practice social distancing.

Due to these regulations, many smaller schools don't have rooms big enough to accommodate 25 students at one time.

Howells-Dodge is only allowing 10 to 11 currently, but officials hope to bump up to 15 eventually.

For Fischer, it was still a good feeling to see athletes back in the school.