The Schuyler volleyball is ready to be back in action following a summer of season preparation to get ready for the start of the season.

"It feels great to officially get going, we've put in a lot of hours with open gyms and different camps," Schuyler volleyball coach Drey Keairnes said. "I thought our summer went really well and moving into the official start of the season was nice because the girls didn't miss a beat."

The Warriors took part in multiple camps and tournaments including a few at Wayne and Clarkson/Leigh.

"The girls picked up right where we left off in the summer," Keairnes said. "I thought the girls really showed up and played well and they came into practice with that same energy. It's really good to get going and I think there's a lot on the table for us."

Schuyler finished out 2022 with a 7-21 record and is looking to improve on that mark in 2023.

"I think the skills have been in place, the girls are scrappy and they know how to play volleyball," Keairnes said. "Now they have that true belief that they can be successful and that will get us over the hump."

A strength for this team so far has been leadership from players.

"It seems like we have great leadership from our upperclassmen, that has really trickled down and everybody is stepping up," Keairnes said. "We have a lot of girls being more vocal and holding each other accountable. We're here, we're positive, we're going to work hard and we're going to find that success that we've been chasing."

Schuyler did lose a lot of production from last season with their 2022 leader in kills Natalie Yrkoski and leader in digs Piper Lefdal both graduating.

"That was a question mark going into things, you don't know who is going to step up and fill that offensive production and defensive production role," Keairnes said. "I've been really impressed, the seniors have stepped up, they've embraced that next girl up mentality."

The top returning senior for Schuyler is Aylin Portillo who has a returning team-high of 158 kills and 141 digs.

"It's great to have Aylin (Portillo) on the team as a senior, it's great that I've been able to coach her the past three years because now she knows what I expect and I know what she expects," Keairnes said. "She's been a really good backbone for me to get the girls rallied. It's nice to see her confidence and her positivity with her teammates."

Schuyler's other two seniors are Andrea Azcunaga and Emily García.

"Azunaga has really been the vocal heartbeat of this team which is really great," Keairnes said. "Emily García has been really working hard, she's been getting things done. It's a small senior class but they've been with me since I took over and have really embraced the culture I'm trying to build which goes a long way and is showing."

Along with the seniors stepping up a trio of juniors are looking to have big roles on the team.

"I've got a great junior class with Alyza Arroyo, Allison and Addison Vavricek," Keairnes said. "Those three have really stepped up and said 'hey this role is now mine and I'm going to own' and that's exciting because the girls have stepped up and filled those roles nicely."

Schuyler opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Wisner-Pilger. The Warriors believe that they can have a better season than 2022 if they keep believing in themselves.

"I think key this year is going to be that belief that the girls have and their confidence," Keairnes said. "Volleyball is such a mental game, there's so many high-pressure situations from set to set and right now these girls believe they can be successful in those situations."