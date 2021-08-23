Cougars outlast Warriors in season opener

A new head coach and a new enthusiasm for turning the football program around at Schuyler Central High looked promising for most of three quarters last Friday night as the Warriors were entrenched in a defensive struggle with the host Sandy Creek Cougars. Twelve minutes later, the Warriors were on the losing end of a 24-0 score.
SCHS head coach Greg Hansen saw the silver lining in the outcome of the game even though he knows there is still room to improve.
“We were really pleased with the effort the boys played with the entire game,” Hansen said. “The score didn’t end up the way we had hoped, but we were proud of the way the boys played. Sandy Creek is going to win a lot of games this year. While the Cougars had just over 25 players on their roster, they definitely had some good size.”
Both sides struggled to a scoreless tie at halftime. Early in the third quarter, Schuyler caught a break when it recovered a muffed Sandy Creek punt that set the offense up with great field position at the Cougar 15-yard line.
An 8-yard gain moved the ball to the 7 but a chop block call against the Warriors moved the ball back 15 yards. A fumbled snap and a quarterback sack pushed Schuyler out of field goal range.
The Cougars responded with a 99-yard scoring drive that included a 76-yard run that Jesus Hernandez ended for the Warriors before the Sandy Creek runner could reach the end zone.
Sandy Creek finished the drive with a short fourth down touchdown pass then the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 12 minutes to play.
The Cougars added two more touchdowns and a pair of two point conversions in the final frame to put the exclamation mark on their 24-0 victory.
“While the defense kept us in the game most of the night, we have some things to fix on offense,” Hansen said. We saw a lot of good things, too, and we will work hard to keep getting better.”
Schuyler hosts the Nebraska City Pioneers this Friday at the Schuyler Central High School football complex with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. The Warriors dropped a 36-6 contest to the Pioneers in Nebraska City in 2020.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.