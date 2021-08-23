Cougars outlast Warriors in season opener

A new head coach and a new enthusiasm for turning the football program around at Schuyler Central High looked promising for most of three quarters last Friday night as the Warriors were entrenched in a defensive struggle with the host Sandy Creek Cougars. Twelve minutes later, the Warriors were on the losing end of a 24-0 score.

SCHS head coach Greg Hansen saw the silver lining in the outcome of the game even though he knows there is still room to improve.

“We were really pleased with the effort the boys played with the entire game,” Hansen said. “The score didn’t end up the way we had hoped, but we were proud of the way the boys played. Sandy Creek is going to win a lot of games this year. While the Cougars had just over 25 players on their roster, they definitely had some good size.”

Both sides struggled to a scoreless tie at halftime. Early in the third quarter, Schuyler caught a break when it recovered a muffed Sandy Creek punt that set the offense up with great field position at the Cougar 15-yard line.

An 8-yard gain moved the ball to the 7 but a chop block call against the Warriors moved the ball back 15 yards. A fumbled snap and a quarterback sack pushed Schuyler out of field goal range.