COVID-19 Strikes out American Legion postseason

Nebraska American Legion baseball teams were given a shot in the arm on Friday afternoon when the governor announced the early stages to a reopening in Nebraska.
Partial openings to businesses and churches were announced for May 4. However, barely 24 hours earlier, Legion ball players learned that, while there may still be games played, it appears, for now at least, that the area and state postseason has been called off.
The state announcement followed a national one from April 7 in which the Legiona's Americanism Commission put an end to regional tournaments and the Legion World Series. In the interim, there were hopes Nebraska may at least have a chance to hold area and state tournaments.
Thursday they were cancelled. Friday the governor made his announcement.
How that may or may not change as Nebraska begins the reopening process remained unclear earlier this week.
“The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled all Area and State postseason playoff tournaments. All tournament host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season,” the announcement from Nebraska Legion officials said. “It is the intention of the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee to hold as much of, or any part of, a playing season here in Nebraska that the situation allows, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.”
The statement went on to indicate that practices would not be allowed until the committee gives a date to do so. Two weeks of practices are required before the first games can be played.
“Once the Governor announces a date to allow youth sports, the committee will stipulate a start date of the 14-day practice period,” the statement read. “Even at that time, Legion teams will still be required to adhere to ALL local, state and national health measures.”
Schuyler baseball coach Thomas Heavican and his group will wait anxiously to hear a date for practices to begin. Though there’s a strict two-week rule in place, he agreed with that course of action.
“That is probably a good thing,” he said. “The young men will need time to get their arms loose.”
Once a practice date is set, Heavican will get to work finding opponents and putting together a schedule.
“As far as my thoughts on if we will play, I plan to contact at least some local area teams after the restrictions are lifted and we can start practice,” he said. “The guys that I have talked to are pretty bummed out that their season is interrupted.
“I think this will have a very large ripple effect through baseball as a nation. You won't have the development of young players and you won't have the recruiting ability to move on to the college level."
Heavican had been looking forward to fielding a strong team this summer before the restrictions were put in place. Now, he doesn't know if those players will have a chance to excel on the diamond or not.
“I was really looking forward to this year because the Juniors had a year of growth and some guys stepped in late last year that were providing us with some excitement this season,” he said. “The Seniors team lost a lot of close games last year. Although the shoes of the guys that aged out last year are big ones to fill, we would have returned six of nine starters from the 2019 squad.”
Heavican has three returnees he believed were set for a break out year. Catcher Travis Marxsen was solid behind the plate, with, in Heavican’s opinion, the opportunity to play in college. Juan Gonzalez would have taken on a bigger role in the pitching staff and Nolan Healy has been a constant leader on the field and off the field. He was set for a big season in the infield and on the mound.
Heavican was also anxious to see what else his roster could do.
"There are a lot of other guys that have stepped up and were showing great improvement from last year when we started voluntary workouts the first part of March before all of this happened,” he said.
At this point, all American Legion baseball fans will be waiting and watching closely in hopes of hearing some good about having at least part of a 2020 season played this summer.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!