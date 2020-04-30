COVID-19 Strikes out American Legion postseason

Heavican had been looking forward to fielding a strong team this summer before the restrictions were put in place. Now, he doesn't know if those players will have a chance to excel on the diamond or not.

“I was really looking forward to this year because the Juniors had a year of growth and some guys stepped in late last year that were providing us with some excitement this season,” he said. “The Seniors team lost a lot of close games last year. Although the shoes of the guys that aged out last year are big ones to fill, we would have returned six of nine starters from the 2019 squad.”

Heavican has three returnees he believed were set for a break out year. Catcher Travis Marxsen was solid behind the plate, with, in Heavican’s opinion, the opportunity to play in college. Juan Gonzalez would have taken on a bigger role in the pitching staff and Nolan Healy has been a constant leader on the field and off the field. He was set for a big season in the infield and on the mound.

Heavican was also anxious to see what else his roster could do.