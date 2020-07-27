Crawdads capture second round Dodge Tournament win

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads defeated the Scribner Hogs by the score of 10-5 in the second round of the Dodge County Baseball Tournament in a game played at Merchant Park on July 22.
The win avenged a 2-1 regular season loss to the Hogs on June 25 in Scribner. It also helped to ease a bit of the sting suffered by Schuyler from its 9-8 loss to the Arlington Spartans in the first round of the tournament.
Starting pitcher Josh Siefert picked up the win for the Crawdads tossing seven innings of three-run baseball. He allowed six hits while striking out 11 batters and walking five. Two of those walks came because of hit batsmen.
Jacob Morse pitched the eighth and ninth innings to pick up the save in relief. Morse allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking three.
The hit batters and walks were still a major concern for the second game in a row for the Crawdads manager Keith Manak.
“We pitched well tonight, but we still put too many batters on base," he said. "If we didn’t have 13 bases on balls in the first tournament game, we would be playing for the championship, but we can’t worry about that now.”
The Crawdads set the tone early in the contest and never trailed.
In their first at bat, the Crawdad's Josh Spenner led off with a long double to center field. With one out, Logan Mueller bashed a double to left field, sending Spenner home with the first run of the game.
Brandon Konz followed Mueller’s double with one of his own, bringing Mueller across to score making it 2-0. Tucker Ramakers crushed the fourth double of the frame with a long hit to left center field giving the Crawdads a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Scribner’s Austin Peters scored on a one out fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning cutting Schuyler’s lead to 3-1, but the Crawdads pushed their lead back to three runs in the bottom of the frame when Jesse Prado scored from third base on a fielding error by Scribner first baseman John Peters.
Scribner took advantage of three walks and a pair of singles to put pressure on the Crawdads in the top of the fifth inning. A two run RBI single by Sacco cut Schuyler’s lead to 4-3 with one out. Siefert then struck out Reed Fitzke for the second out but a walk to David Dunklau loaded the bases. Siefert ended the threat by getting Braden Hansen to pop out the Mueller at third base.
Schuyler blew the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth inning with a five-run outburst. Prado, Josh Goeben, Morse, Mueller, and Jake Novicki all scored for the Crawdads to make it 9-3. Morse and Novicki had RBI singles and Ramaekers swatted a two-run single. Konz forced in the fifth run by drawing a bases loaded walk.
“That sixth inning was good one for us,” said Manak, “but we hit the ball well throughout the whole game. All those doubles we hit in the first inning meant a lot in the outcome, too. Our young guys are getting better and better at the plate. They are learning to be patient and waiting for good balls to hit.”
Josh Spenner went 2 for 2 with a run scored and Tucker Ramaekers accounted for three RBIs with a 2 for 5 effort at the plate. Also coming up with two hits was Cody Goeben who went 2 for 5 with an RBI and one run scored.
“All in all we played a good game in all areas,” Manak said. I am hoping we can keep this going in our game this Sunday against North Bend in the fifth-place game. We would love to end the season with a strong performance.”
The game against North Bend will be played at Merchant Park in Schuyler this Sunday, August 2.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
