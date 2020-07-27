Crawdads capture second round Dodge Tournament win

In their first at bat, the Crawdad's Josh Spenner led off with a long double to center field. With one out, Logan Mueller bashed a double to left field, sending Spenner home with the first run of the game.

Brandon Konz followed Mueller’s double with one of his own, bringing Mueller across to score making it 2-0. Tucker Ramakers crushed the fourth double of the frame with a long hit to left center field giving the Crawdads a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Scribner’s Austin Peters scored on a one out fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning cutting Schuyler’s lead to 3-1, but the Crawdads pushed their lead back to three runs in the bottom of the frame when Jesse Prado scored from third base on a fielding error by Scribner first baseman John Peters.

Scribner took advantage of three walks and a pair of singles to put pressure on the Crawdads in the top of the fifth inning. A two run RBI single by Sacco cut Schuyler’s lead to 4-3 with one out. Siefert then struck out Reed Fitzke for the second out but a walk to David Dunklau loaded the bases. Siefert ended the threat by getting Braden Hansen to pop out the Mueller at third base.