Crawdads capture win No. 2

Leigh/Schuyler exploded for six runs in the eighth inning and captured its second win of the season and the first at home in a 9-4 victory over Wahoo on Sunday.

The two teams were tied 3-3 through 7 and 1/2 innings when the Crawdads beat up Wombat relief pitching and won for the first time since a 5-2 victory June 12 at Scribner. To go with a forfeit by Valley on June 5, and a 6-5 loss at Blair earlier in the week, Leigh/Schuyler sits at 3-4 as the season approaches the midway point.

"We didn't play error-free ball, we had three or four errors in the game, but we were good enough to overcome them," Crawdad manager Keith Manak said. "Our pitcher was fantastic, lanky lefty, and he kept those guys off balance all day."

Leigh/Schuyler sent Max Brammier, of Syracuse, to the mound. He kept his team around long enough for hitters to come alive late. Brammier is a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder who's on the roster at Nebraska Wesleyan.

"He got us out of trouble and did a fantastic job for what he did," Manak said.

Brammier had previously tossed seven innings in the win over Scribner that included just two hits, two walks, eight strikeouts and no runs.

"Hitting wise, we hit the ball decently. We had some strikeouts, we're not a great hitting team, but we put the bat on the ball when we needed it," Manak said. "(Jake) Novicky had a couple hits, (Blake) Bubak had a couple hits and just about everybody had a hit. We had some productive outs that moved guys over, things like that, and we took advantage of some situations."

Austin Scott, a 5-8 righty from Wahoo who spent his college career at Buena Vista, matched Brammier for seven innings but was let down by his bullpen. Scott came into the game with six innings of work, just one unearned run, three walks and 10 Ks. He was coming off a nine-strikeout performance over four innings June 19 against North Bend.

"He drops down, throws side-arm, throws hard. He's a really good pitcher, and he's given us problems in the past," Manak said. "We got three runs off him; I was happy with that. You don't get a lot of runs off Austin."

Leigh/Schuyler dropped its second in a row the previous Sunday, June 19, when 13 walks led to a 6-5 loss to Blair. The Crawdads play Dodge on Thursday, have the weekend off for Independence Day then return to action July 7 in a rematch with Blair.

The league takes the week of the College World Series off due to an umpire shortage, and with another off weekend upcoming, Manak is concerned about finding a rhythm.

"It's hard to get consistency. Everybody is kind of the same boat, but we probably need it more than other teams because we're so young," Manak said. "You've got Dodge and Wahoo and West Point that have older players and have been around the block for six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years. They take advantage of our youth, but six, seven years ago when we were old, we took advantage of everybody else's youth."

Recent Dodge County League Results

June 16: West Point 10, Leigh/Schuyler 0 - Wahoo 9, Blair 0 - Scribner 10, Valley 2 - Dodge 11, North Bend 1. June 19: Scribner 3, West Point 1 - Wahoo 9, North Bend 7 - Dodge 17, Valley 7. June 21: Scribner 4, Wahoo 2. June 25: Scribner 7, North Bend 4. June 26: Dodge 17, Blair 1 - West Point 13, Valley 0.

