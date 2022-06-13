Crawdads even record at 2-2

Leigh/Schuyler picked up the easiest win it will earn all season and followed it up with another victory this past week in Dodge County League action.

The Crawdads were scheduled for a home opener June 5 but Valley was unable to field a full roster. Leigh/Schuyler was awarded the forfeit win and improved to 1-2. Rain postponed the next home game Thursday against North Bend. Leigh/Schuyler then went on the road Sunday and won 5-2 at Scribner.

The Crawdads have yet to play at home but have evened up their record to 2-2 nonetheless.

No stats were listed for the win over Scribner. Leigh/Schuyler is back home Thursday to try it one more time for a home game against West Point at 7 p.m. The Crawdads then go on the road Sunday at Blair for a 2 p.m. game against the Dawgs.

Evening the record up to 2-2 has Leigh/Schuyler tied for fourth and 1 and 1/2 games back of 3-0 Dodge. Other results from the week included:

June 9 - Dodge 7, Scribner 0

June 9 - Blair 12, Valley 11

June 12 - West Point 14, Blair 0

June 12 - Valley 4, North Bend 3

Four games on June 5 were postponed due to rain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.