Crawdads miss out on Dodge County Baseball League playoffs

Leigh/Schuyler failed to qualify for the Dodge County Baseball League playoffs for the first in 15 years after completing its regular season Thursday.

In a make-up game from earlier in the season, the Crawdads defeated the North Bend Benders 9-6 on July 19. Two days later, the West Point Bombers defeated Leigh/Schuyler 15-10.

It finished the season 7-7, one game behind the Scribner Hogs for the fourth and final playoff spot.

"On (July 19), we played good. Starting pitching was a little rough, but bullpen came in and bailed us out. We hit the ball good. We played OK defense," Leigh/Schuyler head coach Keith Manak said. "That was actually a good win for us. That was a makeup game and we really had to come grab into our pitchers because we're not used to playing three games in a week, but it worked out."

Andy Alstaudt led the Crawdads offensive surge in the win against North Bend. He hit 3 for 5 with two doubles, five RBIs and one run scored. Blake Bubak, who was the winning pitcher, Carter Luedtke, Jacob Morse and Trey Rinkol each recorded two hits each.

Mike Rusk started the game on the mound for the Crawdads and pitched three innings allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Bubak tossed six innings in relief allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

"Mike Rusk struggled a little. He threw 82 pitches in three innings. It seemed like he was going full count on everybody. I give him credit. He got himself into some trouble so he got himself out of it," Manak said. "He just needed to be a little bit more economical in his pitches. He's going to go out there and compete and give you everything so I can't complain.

"Bubak came in and did a fantastic job. He threw 81 pitches in six innings. He really took command of the strike zone for us. They had a tough time hitting his curveball. It was working and we were calling it a lot that night."

On Thursday, West Point scored five in the sixth and six in the eighth en route to a 15-10 win. The Bombers recorded 18 hits, including five extra-base hits.

Todd Cerny earned the start and pitched six innings. He allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 13 hits with three strikeouts. Offensively, Morse and Alstaudt drove in two runs each along with two hits. Bubak hit 3 for 5 with two runs scored as the team's lead off hitter.

"He (Cerny) struggled a little uncharacteristic of him, but West Point is probably the best hitting team in the league," Manak said. "They're solid top to bottom. He made pitches that would have gotten him out of innings, but we had four or five errors behind him."

The Crawdads top five hitters in the batting order scored two runs each with the top six hitters combining for all 10 hits.

"We ran into a buzz saw. We probably hit the ball as well in that game as we did in any game of the year. We crushed some pitches. We had some errors that game," Manak said. "We had about four or five errors that cost us big time and they were just at the most inopportune times for us and opportune time for them. They had five hits that fell within six inches of the foul line. Whatever could have went wrong for us did."

Leigh/Schuyler ended the season with three hitters batting at least .300 in Bubak, Alstaudt and Morse. Bubak hit .371 with one home run, four RBIs and 12 runs scored. Alstaudt drove in a dozen runs with a .356 batting average. Morse tallied seven RBIs, second most on the team, was he hit .311.

Cerny and Max Brammier combined to throw 68 of the team's 92 innings. Cerny posted an ERA of 5.40 with 31 strikeouts and just 10 walks. In 28 innings of work, Brammier posted a 2.25 ERA with 30 strikeouts and four walks.

Although he's disappointed on not making the playoffs, Manak is bullish on the team's future.

"We were .500, so that's not bad considering how young we were. We are extremely young and in some of the games, our youth showed. Sometimes in a good way and sometimes in a bad way. A good way because the last two games we were aggressive at the plate, but in another games when we get guys on, we couldn't move them," he said. "We couldn't get them in. We weren't even putting bat on the ball. I'm definitely not disappointed with the season because I look forward to next year. I like what I'm seeing a lot. If we can add a few new guys in a place here or there, a pitcher or something like that, we're going to be tough as nails next year."