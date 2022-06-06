Crawdads off to an 0-2 start

The only way is up for the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads of the Dodge County Baseball League following two losses to start the season.

Leigh/Schuyler opened the season May 29 and suffered an 8-0 loss to Wahoo before falling 9-2 to Dodge on June 2. The Crawdads were set to open the home part of the 2022 schedule on Sunday against the Valley Terriers but was forced to postpone when rain moved into the area. They're back at home Thursday against the North Bend Benders at 7:30 p.m.

Details were unavailable for the loss to Wahoo. The setback to Dodge included a 5-0 lead for the Diamondbacks through five innings before the Crawdads broke through for their first run of the season in the sixth.

Blake Bubak, Jacob Morse and Andy Alstadt, the first three in the Leigh/Schuyler lineup each had a hit in the loss to Dodge. Morse and Alstadt drove in runs. Jake Novicky drew two walks.

Todd Cerny took the pitching loss with seven innings of work, 11 hits, five runs, four earned, no walks and six strikeouts. Jake Brune was perfect in four at-bats for Dodge, scored a run and drove in two. Payton Greisert had three hits. Casey Wisnieski had two and drove in four runs.

Jared Sorensen started for the Diamondbacks and kept the Crawdads off the scoreboard in four innings of work with five strikeouts, a walk and no hits.

Other league results are as follows:

May 29 - Dodge 17, Blair 5

May 29 - Scribner 14, North Bend 6

May 29 - West Point 15, Valley 5

June 2 - Wahoo 7, Valley 1

June 2 - Scribner 10, Blair 2

June 5 - West Point, Dodge PPD.

