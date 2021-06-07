Crawdads open with split

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads opened their 2021 Dodge County Baseball League schedule with a split of the first two games on the season, defeating Scribner 8-4 June 3 then dropping a 9-6 decision to Dodge on Sunday.
Schuyler took an early lead on Scriber, scoring four runs in the first inning and never trailed. Torrey Escamilla started on the mound for the Hogs and was greeted with four hits and a walk from the Crawdads.
“I thought that we got the hits when we needed them tonight,” Crawdads manager Keith Manak said. “Overall, we did a good job as a team at the plate.”
Josh Spenner singled to open the season for Schuyler, then Tucker Ramaekers walked with one out setting up a two-run double off the bat of Andy Alstadt. A throwing error by the pitcher allowed Alstadt to score making it 3-0.
Trey Rinkol closed out the first inning outburst with run scoring double to centerfield bringing in Brandon Konz with the fourth run of the frame.
The Crawdads tacked on their fifth run the following inning on a two-out single by Alstadt that scored Jacob Morse from third base.
Brady Harrison had sailed through the first two innings on the mound for the Crawdads but four fielding errors enabled the Hogs to score four runs and fight back to within 5-4. Alex Poulas had the big hit for Scriber with a two-run, two-out single.
The Crawdads expanded their lead to 7-4 with two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ramaekers led off the inning with a walk. Alstadt then reached base on a fielding error by the left fielder. Konz rapped a single to right field, driving in both Ramaekers and Alstadt.
Schuyler scored its final run in the bottom of the eighth inning off Scribner reliever Derek Dam. Jacob Morse scored on a single by Alstadt.
Harrison didn’t allow a run in his final six innings of action to pick up the complete game victory for Schuyler while Escamilla was saddled with the loss.
“Brady did an outstanding job for us tonight,” Manak said. “Once we got past those first few innings he really did settle down. Our defense settling down helped him out as well. Overall, I thought that we played extremely well tonight.”
After being drubbed in their first game of the season 12-2 by the West Point Bombers, Dodge regained its composure in defeating the Crawdads.
Schuyler opened the scoring with a single run in its first at bat when Ramaekers belted a two-out double and Alstadt drove him in with a single up the middle off Dodge starting pitcher Ben Kuehn.
Dodge scored thee runs in the second inning to take a lead that it would not relinquish. The runs came off Schuyler starting pitcher Alstadt. Bryan Janata drove in two runs with a double to left field and Kuehn drove in Janata with a single.
While the Crawdads bats went quiet through the fourth inning, the Diamondbacks added a run to their lead on a Crawdad fielding error that scored Kalib Mauch from third base.
Trailing 4-1, the Crawdads mounted a comeback in the fifth inning when Ramaekers scored on a single by Alstadt. Konz then drove in Alstadt with a solid single to center field, cutting the Schuyler deficit to 4-3.
Dodge added two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to make it 8-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Schuyler made its final push in the bottom of the seventh when the Crawdads scored their final three runs of the afternoon.
The Crawdads greeted Dodge relief pitcher Kalib Mauch with three consecutive singles by Spenner, Morse, and Ramaekers. Spenner scored on the single by Ramaekers, Morse scored on a single by Konz and Ramaekers scored Schuyler’s last run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Jesse Prado cutting the score to 8-6.
Schuyler put two runners on base in the eighth inning and another in the ninth but they were unable to push them across and tie it up.
The Crawdads play Sunday at Wahoo against the Wombats in a game scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.