Crawdads open with split

The Crawdads expanded their lead to 7-4 with two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ramaekers led off the inning with a walk. Alstadt then reached base on a fielding error by the left fielder. Konz rapped a single to right field, driving in both Ramaekers and Alstadt.

Schuyler scored its final run in the bottom of the eighth inning off Scribner reliever Derek Dam. Jacob Morse scored on a single by Alstadt.

Harrison didn’t allow a run in his final six innings of action to pick up the complete game victory for Schuyler while Escamilla was saddled with the loss.

“Brady did an outstanding job for us tonight,” Manak said. “Once we got past those first few innings he really did settle down. Our defense settling down helped him out as well. Overall, I thought that we played extremely well tonight.”

After being drubbed in their first game of the season 12-2 by the West Point Bombers, Dodge regained its composure in defeating the Crawdads.

Schuyler opened the scoring with a single run in its first at bat when Ramaekers belted a two-out double and Alstadt drove him in with a single up the middle off Dodge starting pitcher Ben Kuehn.