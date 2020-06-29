Crawdads Win Home Opener; Upset Dawgs 5-4

Brandon Konz scored the first run of the game for the Crawdads in the bottom of the second inning. He reached first base with one out on a throwing error by Blair third baseman Dane Appel then advanced to third when Hansen tried to pick him off. He scored on a single to center field by Jesse Prado making it 1-0.

Blair tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning on a double to the center field wall by Spencer Weber scoring Jacob Garder from first base.

The Crawdads then erupted for four runs in the bottom of the frame. Trev Muth drove in Ramaekers on a fielder’s choice, Prado scored from second base on a fielding error, Carter Luedtke scored from third base on a single by Josh Spenner and Jacob Morse tripled with two outs driving in Spenner with the final run of the inning.

The Dawgs didn’t go down without a fight as they came out swinging in the eighth inning. Mills Macek and Derek Jorgensen belted back to back doubles then Aaron Kelerblau hit an RBI single making the score 5-3 with no outs.