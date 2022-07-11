Crawdads' winning streak snapped by Valley

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads fell to the Valley Terriers 5-3 on Sunday, snapping the team's three-game winning streak. Crawdads head coach Keith Manak said the team showed its youth as they struck out 17 times.

On Thursday, the Crawdads avenged their loss to the Dodge Diamondbacks from earlier in the season with a 7-2 win. Both teams scored two runs in the first, but Leigh/Schuyler plated five runs in the seventh to secure the victory.

"They kind of manhandled us the first part of the season. They came down here and we played really, really good defense," Manak said. "We had a great pitching performance from Todd Cerny. He kept them off balance all night and we finally got some breaks on offense."

It scored seven runs on seven hits and three walks. Crawdads starting pitcher Todd Cerny threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four. Manak said he loved everything about Cerny's outing.

"I was going to take him out after the seventh inning and he goes, 'I got one more,' and then after the eighth inning, he says, 'I'm finishing this thing.' When you got a pitcher that says I'm finishing this thing, that's what you like," Manak said. "You want that confidence in that pitcher to do what he did that night and he definitely had the confidence. He's throwing good right now. I like our odds with him on the mound."

Jacob Morse hit 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored. Blake Bubak, Jake Novicky, Carter Luedtke, Aaron Rerucha and Dylan Benne each recorded one hit. Rerucha drove in two runs and Trey Rinkol brought home one run.

"We hit the ball well, limited our strikeouts. I was very happy with the guys," Manak said. "They were very choosy at the plate the way we picked our pitches out to hit. We swung at strikes and let the balls go. Very good outing for us. I was very happy with that outing because they were atop the league."

Dodge pitcher Nolan Lund pitched 6 and 2/3 innings. He allowed seven runs, one earned, on seven hits and three walks. He struck out six Crawdads.

Cody Wisnieski hit 3 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Dan Maresh ended 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Bryon Janata batted 1 for 3 with one walk and one run scored. Bryan Ruzek scored a run.

With four games remaining in the regular season, Leigh/Schuyler sit in fifth place in the Dodge County Baseball League standings at 5-5. It is a game and a half back of the Scribner Hogs for the final playoff spot. Leigh/Schuyler is at the North Bend Benders Thursday and home to the Hogs on Sunday. If the Crawdads beat the Hogs, they would own the tiebreaker over them.

"We got to win three of these next four games if not all four of them. The pressure is on, but for some reason we always respond well to pressure," Manak said. "We've done that over the past years, so I expect us to play really good in these last four games."

Manak said pitching and limiting strikeouts in the batter's box will be the keys down the stretch.

"We have to make productive outs instead of strikeouts. We got to move guys over when we got guys on second and third and no outs. We got to get those guys in. We didn't do that (Sunday). The first inning, we had guys on second and third with no outs and we didn't get them in," he said. "That hurt. You got to be able to put the bat on the ball, hit it to the opposite side, get a nice early lead and put the pressure on them instead of them putting the pressure on us."