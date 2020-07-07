× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fantastic pitching performance by starter Dylan Benne and hot bats from Jacob Morse and Jesse Prado paced the Schuyler Crawdads to a 7-5 victory over the Dodge Diamondbacks in Dodge County Baseball League action at Merchant Park in Schuyler this past Monday evening.

Dodge entered the game with a perfect 3-0 record while the young Crawdad team came in at 1-2, but Schuyler controlled most of the action throughout the contest in completing a minor upset.

Benne pitched six strong shutout innings to pick up his second home victory of the season. He only allowed three hits, walked six Diamondback hitters and struck out nine. Morse pitched two innings of relief before giving way to Tucker Ramaekers for the final three outs and the save.

Dodge starting pitcher Ben Kuehn squared off against Benne for three scoreless innings of work before the Crawdads brought their bats alive scoring three runs in the fourth inning, two more in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Schuyler piled up 10 singles and a triple in its best offensive performance thus far this season. Morse, Prado, Josh Spenner, Jake Novicki, and Brandon Konz all collected two hits apiece. Prado drove in three runs while Novicki added two, Logan Mueller had one and Konz had one.