Cross Country: Warrior trio headed to Kearney

When Schuyler Central High Schools girls cross country coach Cortland Cassidy said, “Marisol has been so good at racing over the past three years,” he certainly said a mouthful.

Deanda continued her outstanding season with a sixth-place finish at the Class B-3 cross country district meet held in Beatrice last Thursday. That finish plus similar top-15 finishes by two Schuyler boys sends three Warriors to state at the Kearney Country Club.

“I’ve been so proud to have coached Marisol over the last three years,” Cassidy said. “She’s put in so much hard work, so she is deserving of a shot to compete at state.”

Deanda will be joined by Eduardo Carraso and Gavin Bywater who qualified for state with their 12th and 14th-place finishes, respectively, in the boys race.

“Marisol started toward the back of the top 15 and passed enough people to finish in sixth place and ended up running her personal best time of the season,” Cassidy said.

Deanda crossed the finish line with a time of 20 minutes and 20.73 seconds. Freshman Kendall Zavala of Norris won the individual title with a time of 19:07.43, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Kassidy Stuckey of York who finished with a time of 19:27.25.

Norris runners captured third, fourth, fifth and seventh to propel the Titans to the team title with a low score of 13. York was the runner-up with a score of 56 followed by Seward with 61, Beatrice in fourth with 64, Waverly in fifth with 66, Schuyler in sixth place with 97 and Crete in seventh with a score of 131.

Other finishes for the Schuyler ladies included Gabby Rodriguez in 26th place with a time of 21:56.95, Sinai Sanchez in 31st with a time of 22:39.22, Alekxa Olvera in 34th with a time of 22:57.62, Niurka Castro in 38th with a time of 23:47.32 and Destheny Ortega in 39th with a time of 23:48.08.

The Schuyler boys finished fifth as a team with a score of 86. Norris also won the boys title with a low score of 21. Seward was the runner-up with 34 points while York followed in third with 40, Beatrice placed fourth with 74, Schuyler Central placed fifth with 86, Waverly was sixth with 96 and Crete was seventh with 112 points.

Schuyler’s two state qualifiers, Carrasco and Bywater, finished with times of 17:46.86 and 17:48.48.

“Needless to say, I am extremely pleased with the results of the district meet,” Schuyler Central boys head cross country coach Rick Carter said.” I knew that Eduardo would most likely qualify, but for Gavin to qualify he would need to run the race of his life. That is exactly what he ended up doing.

The Schuyler athletes didn’t just go out and try to outrun the competition. They had a plan that worked to near perfection.

“The strategy that the two of them used was perfect. They started off in the middle of the pack and gradually moved up,” Carter said.

Confidence was never a problem for Bywater as he began the 5K race. The junior was ready to excel from the starting gun.

“All week prior to the meet, Gavin was definitively saying that he was going to qualify for state,” Carter said. “I guess he was serious, and his confidence level paved the way. Gavin worked extremely hard all season, never missing a single practice. It is truly deserving for him to be going to Kearney along with Eduardo for the state meet.”

Riley Boonstra from Norris was crowned as the individual champion finishing with a time of 16:23.90. Nathan Nottingham took the runner-up spot with a time of 16:34.45, and Colin Pinneo from York rounded out the top three with a time of 16:57.03.

For Carrasco, it's his second time at state following a run of 17:06.01 as a sophomore. That was good enough for 17th - two spots out of the medals.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

