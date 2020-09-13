Cross County D turns away Jaguars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Howells-Dodge was turned away twice inside the 10-yard line and managed just 180 total yards while dropping its first game of the season in a 28-0 shutout loss at No. 1 Cross County in Week 3 of high school football action.

The shutout is the first for the program since the schools combined in 2013. Cross County led 6-0 late in the first half then went into the locker room with a 12-0 advantage when Isaac Noyd ripped off a long touchdown run.

Two more third quarter Cougar touchdowns and two-point conversions after each put it out of reach by the time the fourth quarter arrived.

Howells-Dodge put together a drive nearly eight minutes long in its first possession but was halted on a fourth down at the Cross County 6. That became somewhat of a theme the rest of the night. The Cougars had an answer each time the Jaguars thought they had found some success. Howells-Dodge was denied again in scoring position later in the game. Failing on a fourth down from the Cross County 1.

Cross County piled up 378 total yards, 347 on the ground, and Noyd finished with 13 carries for 205 with three scores. Carter Seim touched it 11 times for 127, and quarterback Shayden Lundstrom was 1 for 2 but that one completion went for 31 yards.