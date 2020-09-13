Cross County D turns away Jaguars

Howells-Dodge was turned away twice inside the 10-yard line and managed just 180 total yards while dropping its first game of the season in a 28-0 shutout loss at No. 1 Cross County in Week 3 of high school football action.
The shutout is the first for the program since the schools combined in 2013. Cross County led 6-0 late in the first half then went into the locker room with a 12-0 advantage when Isaac Noyd ripped off a long touchdown run.
Two more third quarter Cougar touchdowns and two-point conversions after each put it out of reach by the time the fourth quarter arrived.
Howells-Dodge put together a drive nearly eight minutes long in its first possession but was halted on a fourth down at the Cross County 6. That became somewhat of a theme the rest of the night. The Cougars had an answer each time the Jaguars thought they had found some success. Howells-Dodge was denied again in scoring position later in the game. Failing on a fourth down from the Cross County 1.
Cross County piled up 378 total yards, 347 on the ground, and Noyd finished with 13 carries for 205 with three scores. Carter Seim touched it 11 times for 127, and quarterback Shayden Lundstrom was 1 for 2 but that one completion went for 31 yards.
Jacob Tomcak led Howells-Dodge under center with a 9 for 15 night and 104 yards. On the ground, Levi Belina picked up 83 yards but needed 28 carries to amass that total.
The Cross County defense sacked Tomcak three times and had four tackles for loss in total. Seim also had a big day on the other side of the ball, making four tackles and 11 assisted tackles. The leader in tackles was 6-6 junior Cory Hollinger with 13 stops, a sack and a tackle for loss.
Following the goal line stand on the opening drive, Cross County found the end zone on a 32-yard Seim scoring run. The Jaguars had the Cougars pinned on the 1 thanks to a punt by Evan Haas that hit just inches before the goal line and stuck in the grass.
But rather than facing a 6-0 halftime deficit, Howells-Dodge allowed Seim to give his team some breathing room on an 18-yard run. Noyd busted a 62-yard run for six on the next play.
Noyd went 32 for his second touchdown on the opening drive of the second half then scored on a 56-yard run the next possession.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
