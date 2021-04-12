Cruz goes wild in Warrior soccer wins

Jose Cruz was a scoring machine for the Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team as he led the Warriors to a 4-1 victory over Crete on April 6 and a 10-0 thrashing of Seward on April 9. Cruz connected for three goals against Crete and four goals against Seward, scoring three of those on unassisted efforts.
In the match against the Crete Cardinals, Travis Sweeney scored in the 14th minute to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Jesus Carrasco countered the goal with one for the Warriors on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to tie the game at 1-1 after one half of action.
“Crete versus Schuyler is always a great matchup,” SCHS assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. “It is one that we always look forward to. “After we tied the game on the penalty kick, it was like we hit a switch and things changed. We were getting more opportunities to attack and really took control of the match.”
As the second half began, Cruz reached another level and scored the last three goals of the match. He scored an unassisted goal in the 49th minute, then scored in the 57th minute with an assist from Elvin Arevalo to give the Warriors a 4-1 lead midway through the half.
Cruz capped off his hat trick with his third goal of the evening on an assist from Ivan Perez with two minutes remaining in the game to close out scoring in the 4-1 victory.
“We came out the second half and started right where we left off at the end of the first half," Thumann said. "We were playing well, together and aggressive. We ended up scoring three more goals in the second half and got a great win against a really solid opponent. It was a tremendous job by our young men, and they took advantage of the opportunity in front of them.”
In the Friday encounter against Seward, Schuyler got off to a slow start on a windy, cloudy and cool day as a light rain fell for much of the first half.
It took Schuyler into the 25th minute to score its first goal of the match, but once Cruz scored an unassisted goal to put Schuyler ahead, the flood gates exploded.
The Warriors went on to score three more goals in the first half when Arevalo scored with an assist from Johnathan Gonzalez in the 33rd minute, Cruz scored with an assist from Arevalo in the 36th minute and Javier Alarcon made good on a penalty kick in the 39th minute.
“I was proud of how the boys controlled the game from start to finish,” Thumann said. We really felt we had a great opportunity to completely control how this match would go, and the boys went out and executed that.”
The Warriors went on to score six more goals in the second half to complete the mercy rule onslaught. Their 10th goal in the 77th minute sent the crowd home three minutes early.
Scoring in the second half were Brayan Romero with an assist from Carrasco in the 53rd minute, Cruz with an assist from Romero in the 66th minute, Bryan Valdiva on a penalty kick in the 67th minute, Cruz on an unassisted goal in the 70th minute, Ivan Perez on an unassisted goal in the 71st minute and Carlos Gonzalez on an unassisted goal in the 77th minute.
The Warriors, now 6-3 on the season, will be participating in the Central Conference soccer tournament this week.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.