Cruz goes wild in Warrior soccer wins

“We came out the second half and started right where we left off at the end of the first half," Thumann said. "We were playing well, together and aggressive. We ended up scoring three more goals in the second half and got a great win against a really solid opponent. It was a tremendous job by our young men, and they took advantage of the opportunity in front of them.”

In the Friday encounter against Seward, Schuyler got off to a slow start on a windy, cloudy and cool day as a light rain fell for much of the first half.

It took Schuyler into the 25th minute to score its first goal of the match, but once Cruz scored an unassisted goal to put Schuyler ahead, the flood gates exploded.

The Warriors went on to score three more goals in the first half when Arevalo scored with an assist from Johnathan Gonzalez in the 33rd minute, Cruz scored with an assist from Arevalo in the 36th minute and Javier Alarcon made good on a penalty kick in the 39th minute.

“I was proud of how the boys controlled the game from start to finish,” Thumann said. We really felt we had a great opportunity to completely control how this match would go, and the boys went out and executed that.”