Deanda and McCulloch lead Warriors track and field at Seward

  Updated
Marisol Deanda

Schuyler senior Marisol Deanda fights to the finish line at home on Sept. 6. in a cross country meet. Deanda opened her senior track season with a win in the 3200 at Concordia last week.

Marisol Deanda excelled in the long distance running events and Austin McCulloch turned heads in the boys field events to lead the Schuyler Central High School track and field teams at the 2022 indoor Bulldog Track and Field Challenge held at Concordia University in Seward on Friday.

Deanda took first place in the 3200-meter run by an impressive 34 seconds with a time of 13 minutes, 34.02 seconds. Madison Brandenburgh of Centennial finished a distant second with a time of 14:08.84. 

She then picked up a second-place medal in the 1600 relay. The team, consisting of Piper Lefdal, Daniela Cupa, Natalie Yrkoski and Deanda recorded a time of 4:36.45, just under five seconds behind the winning time from Arlington. Deanda’s performances meant she was a part of all 26 points in the team’s scoring.

Schuyler Central girls head coach Alicia Keairnes was excited about her team’s performance.

“We made great progress from last year. We ended up in seventh place out of 16 teams with 26 points,” Keairnes said. “Marisol’s (Deanda) time in the 1600 meters was a personal best for her. She also helped us achieve a team best time in the 1600 meter relay.”

Schuyler Central placed seventh in the girls team standings among 16 teams competing in the meet. Arlington won the team title with 86 points. Milford was second with 52 points.

“Overall, I am very pleased with our improvement when comparing our stats at this meet from last year,” Keairnes said. “Our girls recognize that their extra efforts at practice are paying off and are excited to compete this week and meet more of their goals at our meet at Lakeview this Thursday.”

Austin McCulloch

Austin McCulloch crashes down into the triple jump pit at the Lakeview meet last season. McCulloch won the pole vault and was fifth in the triple jump to start the season at Concordia.

McCulloch leapt 36 feet, 6inches in the triple jump to earn a fifth-place medal and dominated the pole vault event with an 11-foot, 7-inch effort, finishing 19 inches higher than Trace Rowland from Milford for gold.

“I was pleased with how the boys did,” Schuyler Central boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Austin (McCulloch) did an impressive job for the first meet of the year in both the triple jump and the pole vault.”

Gavin Bywater also got his track season off to a fine start with a fourth-place finish in the 400 and was a member of the 3200 relay that finished in fifth place.

Bywater crossed the finished line with a time of 56.23 seconds in the 400, finishing nearly two seconds behind event winner Alexx Winkelman of Osceola, who had a winning time of 54.37 seconds. The relay team members included Bywater, Gabriel Lucar, Carlos Carrasco and Hamilton Benazo. They finished with a time of 9:34.09. Arlington won the event with a time of 9:08.43.

Adolfo Manzano medaled in the 3200 with a time of 11:58.46, finishing a half second ahead of Harrison Sjuts from Doniphan-Trumbull for fifth place. Gabriel Lucar also medaled in a long-distance event, finishing in fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 5:14.85.

Joining McCulloch in winning a field event medal was Marc-Anthony Lopez in the boys discus throw. Lopez finished in third place with a heave of 135 feet, 1 inch.

Schuyler Central placed eighth in the final boys team standings with 29 points. Milford won the team title with 65 points and Yutan was second with 54 points.

“Overall, I am pleased with what I am seeing this year.” Carter said. “Most of the boys have been working very hard. The majority of my team are first timers out for high school track and field.”

Both boys and girls teams will be competing at Lakeview on Thursday

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Bulldog Challenge Results

Girls 60 Dash Prelims

Piper Lefdal 7th 8.68 

Jenny Valora 27th 9.44

Maddy Pineda 40th 10.04

Boys 60 Dash Prelims

Hamilton Benazo 23rd 7.92

Alfedo Zumiga 30th 8.02

Eduardo Herrera 46th 8.72

Girls 60 Dash Final

Piper Lefdal 7th 8.60

Boys 200 Dash

Daniela Cupa 17th 31.11

Sami Krupka 23rd 31.58

Boys 400 Dash

Gavin Bywater 4th 56.23

Hamilton Benazo 14th 59.51

Girls 400 Dash

Sami Krupka 14th 1:13.39

Emma Jedlicka 30th 1:21.55

Boys 800

Omar Barrios 22nd 2:39.77

Girls 1600

Marisol Deanda 2nd 5:48.29

Sinai Sanchez 10th 6:42.25

Boys 1600

Gabriel Lucar 4th 5:14.85

Adolfo Manzano 16th 5:36.87

Omar Barrios 27th 6:23.16

Girls 3200

Marisol Deanda 1st 13:34.02

Boys 3200

Adolfo Manzano 5th 11:58.46

Girls Discus Throw

Carly Wemhoff 22nd 74-01

Vanessa Uriastegui 31st 66-11

Boys Discus Throw

Marc-Anthony Lopez 3rd 135-01

Nicolas Hernandez 19th 95-10

Ricardo Rosas 25th 85-06

Boys High Jump

Joseph DeLeon 11th 5-06.00

Julian Morales 24th 4-10.00

Girls High Jump

Natalie Yrkoski 7th 4-08.00

Audrey Ruskamp 18th 4-00.00

Girls Long Jump

Piper Lefdal 9th 14-08.00

Emma Jedlicka 34th 12-00.00

Boys Long Jump

Joseph DeLeon 14th 17-06.00

Carlos Carrasco 20th 17-00.00

Julian Morales 26th 16-01.00

Girls Pole Vault

Jenny Valora 9th 7-00.00

Maddy Pineda 10th 7-00.00

Boys Pole Vault

Austin McCulloch 1st 11-07.00

Gavin Bywater 7th 8-06.00

Boys Shot Put

Marc-Anthony Lopez 18th 36-01.00

Nicolas Hernandez 40th 28-09.50

Eduardo Herrera 47th 27-01.00

Girls Shot Put

Vanessa Uriastegui 34th 24-03.00

Girls Triple Jump

Audrey Ruskamp 21st 25-07.50

Boys Triple Jump

Austin McCulloch 5th 36-06.00

Julian Morales 15th 33-08.00

Girls 1600 Meter Relay

Piper Lefdal, Marisol Deanda, Daniela Cupa, Natalie Yrkoski 2nd 4:36.45

Boys 1600 Meter Relay

Carlos Carrasco, Gavin Bywater, Gabriel Lucar, Alfredo Zuniga 12th 3:58.93

Boys 3200 Meter Relay

Gavin Bywater, Gabriel Lucar, Carlos Carrasco, Hamilton Benazo 5th 9:34.09

