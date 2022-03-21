Deanda and McCulloch lead Warriors track and field at Seward

Marisol Deanda excelled in the long distance running events and Austin McCulloch turned heads in the boys field events to lead the Schuyler Central High School track and field teams at the 2022 indoor Bulldog Track and Field Challenge held at Concordia University in Seward on Friday.

Deanda took first place in the 3200-meter run by an impressive 34 seconds with a time of 13 minutes, 34.02 seconds. Madison Brandenburgh of Centennial finished a distant second with a time of 14:08.84.

She then picked up a second-place medal in the 1600 relay. The team, consisting of Piper Lefdal, Daniela Cupa, Natalie Yrkoski and Deanda recorded a time of 4:36.45, just under five seconds behind the winning time from Arlington. Deanda’s performances meant she was a part of all 26 points in the team’s scoring.

Schuyler Central girls head coach Alicia Keairnes was excited about her team’s performance.

“We made great progress from last year. We ended up in seventh place out of 16 teams with 26 points,” Keairnes said. “Marisol’s (Deanda) time in the 1600 meters was a personal best for her. She also helped us achieve a team best time in the 1600 meter relay.”

Schuyler Central placed seventh in the girls team standings among 16 teams competing in the meet. Arlington won the team title with 86 points. Milford was second with 52 points.

“Overall, I am very pleased with our improvement when comparing our stats at this meet from last year,” Keairnes said. “Our girls recognize that their extra efforts at practice are paying off and are excited to compete this week and meet more of their goals at our meet at Lakeview this Thursday.”

McCulloch leapt 36 feet, 6inches in the triple jump to earn a fifth-place medal and dominated the pole vault event with an 11-foot, 7-inch effort, finishing 19 inches higher than Trace Rowland from Milford for gold.

“I was pleased with how the boys did,” Schuyler Central boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Austin (McCulloch) did an impressive job for the first meet of the year in both the triple jump and the pole vault.”

Gavin Bywater also got his track season off to a fine start with a fourth-place finish in the 400 and was a member of the 3200 relay that finished in fifth place.

Bywater crossed the finished line with a time of 56.23 seconds in the 400, finishing nearly two seconds behind event winner Alexx Winkelman of Osceola, who had a winning time of 54.37 seconds. The relay team members included Bywater, Gabriel Lucar, Carlos Carrasco and Hamilton Benazo. They finished with a time of 9:34.09. Arlington won the event with a time of 9:08.43.

Adolfo Manzano medaled in the 3200 with a time of 11:58.46, finishing a half second ahead of Harrison Sjuts from Doniphan-Trumbull for fifth place. Gabriel Lucar also medaled in a long-distance event, finishing in fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 5:14.85.

Joining McCulloch in winning a field event medal was Marc-Anthony Lopez in the boys discus throw. Lopez finished in third place with a heave of 135 feet, 1 inch.

Schuyler Central placed eighth in the final boys team standings with 29 points. Milford won the team title with 65 points and Yutan was second with 54 points.

“Overall, I am pleased with what I am seeing this year.” Carter said. “Most of the boys have been working very hard. The majority of my team are first timers out for high school track and field.”

Both boys and girls teams will be competing at Lakeview on Thursday

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0