Deanda, Carrasco, Bywater run at state

KEARNEY - Marisol Deanda completed one of the most prestigious running Schuyler running careers when she competed at the state cross country meet for the third year in a row on Friday at Kearney Country Club.

Deanda placed 24th with a time of 21 minutes and 11.30 seconds, her third-fastest time this season. She said the course didn't feel as hard as it was last year and was, despite missing out on a medal, pleased with her effort.

Deanda described her emotions about completing her final high school cross country meet.

"Honestly, it's pretty sad, but it was a great four years," Deanda said. "I'm just glad I was able to complete and have a nice time."

Deanda finished the season with top-10 performances in every meet before state. She won the Schuyler Invite on Sept. 3 with a time of 21:17.75 and she posted times of under 21 minutes twice.

Although she missed out on a medal by 30 seconds in Kearney, Deanda said she's proud to have made it to state in her senior year.

"I think making it to state is a great accomplishment," she said. "Obviously, I wanted to medal, but I gave it everything I had and I think that's what matters the most."

Deanda was 28th at state as a junior in 20:49.6 and 18th as a sophomore with a run of 20:57.2.

Eduardo Carrasco and Gavin Bywater represented Schuyler in the NSAA Class B boys cross country championship.

In the final meet of his high school cross country career, Carrasco posted a time of 18:08.40, his fourth-fastest this year, for 36th place. The senior finished the season finishing no lower than 19th in any meet before state.

He recorded three top-10 finishes as he placed second at the North Bend Invite, sixth at the Schuyler Invite and eighth at the Raymond Central Invite on Sept. 30.

Carrasco also ran at state as a sophomore, finishing 17th in 17:06.1.

Bywater ended the meet in 67th place with a time of 19:01.00. He finished his junior season with four top-15 finishes, including a fifth-place finish at the North Bend Invite on Sept. 23 and a seventh-place finish at the Schuyler Invite.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

