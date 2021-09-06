Deanda defends home turf

Ivan Varela finished in 14th with a time of 19:56.25 while Samuel Rivas finished in 16th with a time of 19:56.84.

“I was very pleased with how the boys ran today,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Eduardo was our top finisher today even while dealing with a calf ailment. He was just ahead of Gavin Bywater who had another excellent race with a time that was 43 seconds faster than he ran last year. Ivan also had another good race, but the race of the day goes to Samuel Rivas who just missed placing in a medal position by .29 seconds. His time was a minute and 25 seconds better than last year.”

The four top individual places for the Warriors planted SCHS in the runner-up spot with 43 points while the powerful team from Wahoo won the boys title with a low score of 32 points. Logan View finished in third place with 56 points, Centennial finished in fourth with 61 points, David City took fifth with 90 points, West Point-Beemer took sixth with 102 points, North Bend Central took seventh with 115 points and Columbus Lakeview took eighth with 122 points.