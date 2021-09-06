Deanda defends home turf

Marisol Deanda put on another amazing showing and capped a memorable home career when she breezed to a win at the Schuyler Invite on Friday. She finished with a time of 21 minutes 17.75 seconds and was nearly 40 seconds ahead of second-place Sydney Emanuel from North Bend Central.
The Schuyler Central boys team had their top four runners finish in the top 16 positions to lead the Warriors to the runner-up spot in the five kilometer event.
In the girls race, freshman Sinai Sanchez turned in a time of 23:31.51 for a seventh place finish for the Warriors. Freshman Gabby Rodriguez finished in 16 with a time of 25:52.91 while Niurka Castro finished in 19 and a time of 25:17.84.
Other results recorded by SCHS runners were Destheny Ortega in 24th place at 25:44.09, Audrey Ruskamp in 34th at 27:42.08, Erika Diego in 36th at 28:01.00, Natalie Carreto in 37th at 28:05.99, Nora Ruskamp in 45th at 33:45.41 and Gina Alba in 47th place with a time of 34:24.71.
North Bend Central and Logan View tied for first place in the final team standings with both teams scoring 28 points. Schuyler Central finished in third place with a score of 36, Wahoo finished in fourth place with a score of 55 and West Point-Beemer finished in fifth place with a score of 75.
In the boys event, Schuyler Central was paced by Edurado Carrasco and Gavin Bywater who both had top-10 finishes. Carrasco finished in sixth with a time of 19 minutes and 16.94 seconds while Bywater finished right behind in seventh with a time of 19:18.68.
Ivan Varela finished in 14th with a time of 19:56.25 while Samuel Rivas finished in 16th with a time of 19:56.84.
“I was very pleased with how the boys ran today,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Eduardo was our top finisher today even while dealing with a calf ailment. He was just ahead of Gavin Bywater who had another excellent race with a time that was 43 seconds faster than he ran last year. Ivan also had another good race, but the race of the day goes to Samuel Rivas who just missed placing in a medal position by .29 seconds. His time was a minute and 25 seconds better than last year.”
The four top individual places for the Warriors planted SCHS in the runner-up spot with 43 points while the powerful team from Wahoo won the boys title with a low score of 32 points. Logan View finished in third place with 56 points, Centennial finished in fourth with 61 points, David City took fifth with 90 points, West Point-Beemer took sixth with 102 points, North Bend Central took seventh with 115 points and Columbus Lakeview took eighth with 122 points.
Other results recorded in the boys event by SCHS runners were Alexis Manzano in 21st with a time of 20 minutes and 13.14 seconds, Gabriel Lucar in 24th with a time of 20:18.24, Luciano Mateo in 35th with a time of 21:14.31, Ivan Huerta in 40th place with a time of 21:26.73, Luis Gomez in 42nd with a time of 21:28.95, Dillon Johnson in 56th with a time of 23:38.49 and Mynor Basilio in 57th with a time of 23:40.96.
“I was very pleased with how sophomore Alexis Manzano ran. Dillon Johnson also had an excellent race improving his time by two minutes and 40 seconds over last year. He has been working very hard in practice and it really paid off today,” Carter said.
The next meet for the Warriors will be the Wahoo Invitational this Thursday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.