Deanda, McCulloch medal at Central
  Updated
Austin McCulloch

Austin McCulloch crashes down into the triple jump pit at the Lakeview meet earlier this season. McCulloch was fifth in the pole vault in the conference meet.

Two Warrior athletes combined for three medals at the Central Conference Championship last week in Aurora.

Schuyler's most consistent point scorer, distant runner Marisol Deanda won a pair of fourth place medals in the mile and two mile while boys team member Austin McCulloch was fifth in the pole vault.

Several other Warrior girls came close to hardware for a Schuyler girls team that scored eight points and was 10th in the team standings. Grand Island Northwest took the team title with 132 points and finished 51 ahead of Lexington.

McCulloch's finish scored the lone points for a boys team that had 1.5 and were also 10th. Northwest won the boys title as well, again over Lexington. The Vikings were 31 points better than the Minutemen.

Deanda hit the line in the 1600 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 55.22 seconds. She was just about seven seconds behind third place and two better than fifth. Maddie Portwine of York won the gold at 5:19.27.

Deanda ran the 3200 in 12:39.23, just about a second behind third place and way ahead of fifth by by nearly 30 seconds. Kennadi Ureste of Lexington was the champ in 12:13.63.

McCulloch tied for fifth place at a height of 11 feet, 6 inches with Nolan Hill of Seward. Jacob Mosley of Northwest won the event at 13 feet exactly.

Piper Lefdal and Jenny Valora were close to the medal stand. Lefdal was eighth in the triple jump. Valora took ninth in the pole vault. The girls 3200 relay team of Esmerelda Sacarias, Alekxa Olvera, Naomi Mejia and Valora were seventh at 11:39.67.

Schuyler will look to send athletes to the state track meet when it travels to Albion on Thursday for the district meet.

Reach the Sun Sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

