Deanda, Ramon will close at state

In the boy’s division, Ramon finished in 12th place with a time of 17:54.45 to punch his ticket to Kearney. Winning the boys individual title was Colin Pinneo of York with a time of 16:53.76 followed by Conrad Schroeder of Waverly with a time of 16:57.85 and Zachary Pittman from Norris with a time of 17:15.50.

“Hugo ran another great race,” SCHS head coach Rick Carter said. “I expected that he would. I am very proud of him for finishing in 12th place and qualifying for state. He did not have a bad race all season, so it was no surprise that he ran another good race.”

Other finishes by the Warrior runners included Cirilo Mejia in 17th place with a time of 18:28.67, Gavin Bywater in 28th place with a time of 19:33.44, Kevin Perez in 33rd place with a time of 19:50.16 and Samuel Rivas in 35th place with a time of 20:04.19.

“Kenny Mejia ran by far his best race of the season,” Carter said, “and he barely missed qualifying for state. It was nice to have my two seniors run so well at districts this year. Sophomore Gavin Bywater also ran very well, which was nice to see after struggling for a few meets.”