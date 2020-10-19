Deanda, Ramon will close at state

Marisol Deanda and Hugo Ramon will be representing the Schuyler Central High School cross country teams this Friday in the Nebraska State Cross Country meet being held in Kearney on the UNK campus. Deanda will be running with the Class B girls at 3 pm while Ramon will be competing with the Class B boys a half hour later.
Deanda continued her streak of top-five finishes with an impressive fourth-place effort at the District B-3 meet held in Seward on Oct. 15 to qualify for the trip to state. She finished the 5K course with a time of 20 minutes, 49.10 seconds. York’s freshman Kassidy Stuckey claimed the top spot finishing nearly 29 seconds ahead of runner-up Tandee Masco of Seward. Stuckey broke the tape with a time of 19:15.13 while Masco finished with a time of 19:44.50. The third-place medal went to Beisel Keegan from Seward who finished with a time of 20:10.88.
Other finishes for Schuyler runners included Alekxa Olvera in 30th place with a time of 23:07.33, Niurka Castro in 31st place with a time of 23:34.56, Naomi Mejia in 39th place with a time of 24:42.61 and Audrey Ruskamp in 41st place with a time of 25:24.03.
Seward won the team title with a low score of 25 followed by Norris in second place with a score of 34 and York in third place with a score of 47. Schuyler finished in seventh place with a score of 104.
In the boy’s division, Ramon finished in 12th place with a time of 17:54.45 to punch his ticket to Kearney. Winning the boys individual title was Colin Pinneo of York with a time of 16:53.76 followed by Conrad Schroeder of Waverly with a time of 16:57.85 and Zachary Pittman from Norris with a time of 17:15.50.
“Hugo ran another great race,” SCHS head coach Rick Carter said. “I expected that he would. I am very proud of him for finishing in 12th place and qualifying for state. He did not have a bad race all season, so it was no surprise that he ran another good race.”
Other finishes by the Warrior runners included Cirilo Mejia in 17th place with a time of 18:28.67, Gavin Bywater in 28th place with a time of 19:33.44, Kevin Perez in 33rd place with a time of 19:50.16 and Samuel Rivas in 35th place with a time of 20:04.19.
“Kenny Mejia ran by far his best race of the season,” Carter said, “and he barely missed qualifying for state. It was nice to have my two seniors run so well at districts this year. Sophomore Gavin Bywater also ran very well, which was nice to see after struggling for a few meets.”
Winning the boys team title was Norris with a score of 20. The Titans were followed by Seward and York tying for second with scores of 44, Waverly with 46, Schuyler in fifth place with a score of 90, Crete with 104 and Beatrice with 115.
With the season nearing an end, Carter had high words of praise for his team.
“It was a joy to coach this team this year,” Carter said. “It was overall the most dedicated team that I have ever coached. The work ethic and commitment of these guys was outstanding from my first runner to my last runner. Everyone on the team made significant improvement throughout the season and also when compared to the same meets we competed in last year.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
