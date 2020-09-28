Deanda returns to championship form

Schuyler Central junior, Marisol Deanda, has been a fixture in top-10 finishes in the cross country events in which she has participated this fall. Last Thursday she returned to the championship podium with a first-place finish at the North Bend Invitational.
Deanda finished the five-kilometer run in 21 minutes, 2.90 seconds, edging out Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig who finished in second place with a time of 21:14.66. Jaiden Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood took third place with a time of 21:22.02.
As a team, the Warriors finished in second place with 62 points. Ashland-Greenwood grabbed the championship trophy with 35 points. There were 11 teams competing in the girls event.
Placements and times for the other Schuyler varsity runners were Niurka Castro in 20th place with a time of 25:45.90, Naomi Mejia in 21st place with a time of 25:50.15, Audrey Ruskamp in 23rd place with a time of 25:54.82, and Natalie Carreto in 40th place with a time of 28:24.41.
Schuyler Central also finished in second place in the boys 5K event, scoring 69 points. Aquinas dominated the 10-team field with a low score of 16 points while Wahoo took third place with 72 points.
Hugo Ramon continued his impressive season, leading the Warriors with a fifth-place finish in the individual standings. He completed the course in 18:07.45. The senior harrier has been the team leader for the Warriors according to Schuyler head coach Rick Carter.
“Hugo continues to run great races,” Carter said. “He has bettered his times from last year at each meet by a considerable amount. Honestly, I was pleased with how all the boys ran this week. I thought the boys second-place finish at North Bend was quite impressive, especially considering we had competed at Malcolm only two days earlier.”
Following Ramon for Schuyler Central were Uriel Alvarado in 21st place with a time of 19:52.29, Cirilo Mejia in 22nd place with a time of 19:56.17, Gavin Bywater in 24th place with a time of 20:02.75 and Kevin Perez in 26th place with a time of 20:24.74.
This Thursday the boys and girls teams will be competing at the Aquinas Invitational in David City.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
