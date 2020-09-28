Deanda returns to championship form

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schuyler Central junior, Marisol Deanda, has been a fixture in top-10 finishes in the cross country events in which she has participated this fall. Last Thursday she returned to the championship podium with a first-place finish at the North Bend Invitational.

Deanda finished the five-kilometer run in 21 minutes, 2.90 seconds, edging out Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig who finished in second place with a time of 21:14.66. Jaiden Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood took third place with a time of 21:22.02.

As a team, the Warriors finished in second place with 62 points. Ashland-Greenwood grabbed the championship trophy with 35 points. There were 11 teams competing in the girls event.

Placements and times for the other Schuyler varsity runners were Niurka Castro in 20th place with a time of 25:45.90, Naomi Mejia in 21st place with a time of 25:50.15, Audrey Ruskamp in 23rd place with a time of 25:54.82, and Natalie Carreto in 40th place with a time of 28:24.41.

Schuyler Central also finished in second place in the boys 5K event, scoring 69 points. Aquinas dominated the 10-team field with a low score of 16 points while Wahoo took third place with 72 points.