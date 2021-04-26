Deanda stars again in home invite

In the running events, Mejia finished his race in 11 minutes and 12.34 seconds while the 400-meter relay team of Kaleb Martinez, Julian Morales, Gabriel Vargas and McCulloch finished in fifth place with a time of 50.50 seconds.

“One of our best performances was by Kenny in the 3200-meter run where he beat his personal record by 15 seconds,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Kenny didn’t place in the 1600 meters but had another personal record by three seconds in that event. The relay also performed well against some tough competition.”

In the field events, McCulloch placed fifth in the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches. He also picked up another fifth place medal in the triple jump at 37-11.5. Daniel Jerez picked up the other team point in the discus throw at 115-04.

“It was great to see Austin medal in both the pole vault and the triple jump. This was the first time that Austin participated in the triple jump, so he set several personal records in his six jumps of the day,” Carter said. “This is also the first year that he pole vaulted, and he continued to do excellent in that event. It is exciting to watch him improve from meet to meet.”