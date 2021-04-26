Deanda stars again in home invite

Both the boys and girls track teams from Schuyler Central High School struggled in the team standings at the annual Fred Arnold Track Meet held in Schuyler on April 22, but Marisol Deanda had another great set of performances to lead the girls.
Deanda placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 55.12 seconds and won silver in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:04.51. She also picked up a sixth-place medal in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 4:49.97. Other team members were Jenny Valora, Alekxa Olvera and Esmerelda Sacarias. In the 3200 relay, she, Valora, Olvera and Sacarias were third at 11:28.87.
The Warrior girls scored 21.5 team points. Deanda was involved in events that produced all but the half point.
The half point was recorded by Natalie Yrkoski who finished tied for sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Blair dominated the girls portion of the meet, scoring 198 points for first place while Columbus Scotus finished in second place with 87, Wahoo Public finished in third place with 54, David City Public finished in fourth with 49, Columbus Lakeview finished in fifth place with 42.5, Wayne took sixth with 40, Aquinas Catholic took seventh with 35 and Schuyler Central finished in eighth.
In the boys division, Schuyler Central’s Austin McCulloch medaled in three events and Cirilo (Kenny) Mejia placed fourth in the 3200-meter run to lead the Warrior boys.
In the running events, Mejia finished his race in 11 minutes and 12.34 seconds while the 400-meter relay team of Kaleb Martinez, Julian Morales, Gabriel Vargas and McCulloch finished in fifth place with a time of 50.50 seconds.
“One of our best performances was by Kenny in the 3200-meter run where he beat his personal record by 15 seconds,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said. “Kenny didn’t place in the 1600 meters but had another personal record by three seconds in that event. The relay also performed well against some tough competition.”
In the field events, McCulloch placed fifth in the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches. He also picked up another fifth place medal in the triple jump at 37-11.5. Daniel Jerez picked up the other team point in the discus throw at 115-04.
“It was great to see Austin medal in both the pole vault and the triple jump. This was the first time that Austin participated in the triple jump, so he set several personal records in his six jumps of the day,” Carter said. “This is also the first year that he pole vaulted, and he continued to do excellent in that event. It is exciting to watch him improve from meet to meet.”
The team race for the boys belonged to the Lakeview Vikings who finished in first place with 115 points. Following 13 points behind was Aquinas Catholic with 102. Wahoo Public finished in third with 101, Wayne finished in fourth with 67, Blair finished in fifth with 64, Columbus Scotus finished in sixth with 41, David City finished in seventh with 25 and Schuyler Central finished in eighth with 11.