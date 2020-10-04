Deanda takes silver at Raymond Central

Marisol Deanda continued her torrid running this season as the junior raced to a second place finish at the Raymond Central Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. Deanda has been a fixture in the top five at nearly every meet in which she has participated this season.
Schuyler head coach Cortland Cassidy was proud of the efforts of his outstanding junior runner.
“Marisol ran so strong throughout the race,” Cassidy said. “She’s disappointed in herself that she wasn’t able to pull out the victory, but when you run a fast time like that there’s nothing to be disappointed about. She knows what she is capable of, and her whole team is behind her. We’re so excited to see her continue to improve.”
Emily Frey of Palymra edged Deanda out of the top spot by half of a second. Frey finished with a time of 20 minutes, 31.49 seconds while Deanda was nosed out by an eyelash with her time of 20:32.01. Finishing in third was Ava Palm of Palmyra with a time of 21:41.78.
Norris High School had three runners finish in the top 10 to seize the team title with a low score of 36. Palmyra was close behind in second place with 41 points. The Warriors took third with a score of 46. Finishing in four place was Bennington with 62 points. The Badgers were followed by Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water in fifth place with 69 points, Arlington in sixth with 74 points and Lincoln North Star in seventh at 104 points.
“The girls ran so tough today,” Cassidy said. “We were even able to come away with some personal bests this year. It’s at meets like where the team can look at their training and have confidence that what we do in practice is working.”
Other performances by the Warriors included Alekxa Olvera in sixth place with a time of 22:31.87, Audrey Ruskamp in 21st with a time of 25:09.93, and Naomi Mejia in 22nd with a time of 25:16.65.
“Alekxa has been such a strong runner for us,” Cassidy said, “and I’m so excited to see her progress as she gets older. I’m so proud of how she battled this meet. Audrey has been progressing throughout the season and it feels like each meet she is running faster and faster. It’s really been exciting to watch.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
