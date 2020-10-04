Deanda takes silver at Raymond Central

Marisol Deanda continued her torrid running this season as the junior raced to a second place finish at the Raymond Central Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. Deanda has been a fixture in the top five at nearly every meet in which she has participated this season.

Schuyler head coach Cortland Cassidy was proud of the efforts of his outstanding junior runner.

“Marisol ran so strong throughout the race,” Cassidy said. “She’s disappointed in herself that she wasn’t able to pull out the victory, but when you run a fast time like that there’s nothing to be disappointed about. She knows what she is capable of, and her whole team is behind her. We’re so excited to see her continue to improve.”

Emily Frey of Palymra edged Deanda out of the top spot by half of a second. Frey finished with a time of 20 minutes, 31.49 seconds while Deanda was nosed out by an eyelash with her time of 20:32.01. Finishing in third was Ava Palm of Palmyra with a time of 21:41.78.