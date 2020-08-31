Deanda tops girls, Warriors win at Logan View

Marison Deanda picked up where she left off 2019 and the Schuyler girls built some early-season momentum with a team victory at the Logan View Invite on Aug. 27.
Deanda emerged as Schuyler's top female runner early in her sophomore season and has only solidified her position with a win her first time out as a junior. Deanda ran the five kilometers in Logan View in a time of 22 minutes, 18.39 seconds. That mark was more than a minute ahead of the runner-up from Oakland-Craig and gave her the Logan View title for a second straight season.
She also had two teammates join her in the top 10 as the Warriors edged out Wahoo Neumann in team points 28-36 for the invite title. Neumann's top three came in at fourth, ninth and 12th.
Alekxa Olvera took sixth for Schuyler at 25:11.71, Niurka Castro was eighth in 26:18.52, Naomi Mejia was 15th in her first-ever varsity run with a mark of 27:35.65, Audrey Ruskamp, also a freshman, ran a time of 31:41.87 for 24th, Natalie Carreto finished in 26th at 32:01.40 and freshman Lesli Gonzalez was 27th in 32:01.52.
Following Schuyler and Neumann in the standings were Oakland-Craig, Columbus Lakeview, the hosts, Boys Town and West Point-Beemer.
Hugo Roman topped the Warrior boys in fourth at 19:07.35, Uriel Alvarado was 16th in 20:38.52, Kevin Perez took 17th in 20:38.94, Gavin Bywater was 20th in 21:07.87, Cirilo Mejia was 22nd in 21:27.88, Gus Perez was 37th in 23:08.63, Sam Rivas was 42nd in 23:42.18 and Andy Ruiz was 57th in 25:46.71.
The Warrior boys were fourth out of eight, two points behind BRLD in third and 11 back of champions Boystown. The Cowboys took the top spot with three in the top 10, edging out Lakeview by points. The individual boys champion was senior Brandon Mitzel of West Point-Beemer in a time of 17:40.73. He was over 10 seconds better than second place.
The Warriors return to the course on Thursday in a home meet with seven other schools.
Reach the Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.
