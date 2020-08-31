Deanda tops girls, Warriors win at Logan View

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marison Deanda picked up where she left off 2019 and the Schuyler girls built some early-season momentum with a team victory at the Logan View Invite on Aug. 27.

Deanda emerged as Schuyler's top female runner early in her sophomore season and has only solidified her position with a win her first time out as a junior. Deanda ran the five kilometers in Logan View in a time of 22 minutes, 18.39 seconds. That mark was more than a minute ahead of the runner-up from Oakland-Craig and gave her the Logan View title for a second straight season.

She also had two teammates join her in the top 10 as the Warriors edged out Wahoo Neumann in team points 28-36 for the invite title. Neumann's top three came in at fourth, ninth and 12th.

Alekxa Olvera took sixth for Schuyler at 25:11.71, Niurka Castro was eighth in 26:18.52, Naomi Mejia was 15th in her first-ever varsity run with a mark of 27:35.65, Audrey Ruskamp, also a freshman, ran a time of 31:41.87 for 24th, Natalie Carreto finished in 26th at 32:01.40 and freshman Lesli Gonzalez was 27th in 32:01.52.

Following Schuyler and Neumann in the standings were Oakland-Craig, Columbus Lakeview, the hosts, Boys Town and West Point-Beemer.