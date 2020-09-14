Deanda's bronze leads Warriors at Wahoo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schuyler Central High School cross country teams performed well once again Sept. 17, this time at the Wahoo Invitational. The girls team finished in third place out of eight teams while the boys squad finished in eighth place out of 13.

The girls team’s lofty finish was pleasing for head coach Cortland Cassidy as his runners finished with yet another top-three finish at a major invitational.

“The girls ran so strong the whole race,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t do so well at this meet last year, so our goal as a team was to just improve on our overall team score. We were so happy to see the improvement from eighth to third this year. I think the girls are beginning to trust their training even more.”

Junior Marisol Deanda continued to dazzle on the course finishing in third place with a time of 2 minutes, 36.02 seconds. Her time was only 1.17 seconds behind meet champion Isabel Clarke from Platteview who finished with a time of 2:34.85. Olivia Lawrence, also of Platteview, took second place with a time of 20:35.21.