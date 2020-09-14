Deanda's bronze leads Warriors at Wahoo

The Schuyler Central High School cross country teams performed well once again Sept. 17, this time at the Wahoo Invitational. The girls team finished in third place out of eight teams while the boys squad finished in eighth place out of 13.
The girls team’s lofty finish was pleasing for head coach Cortland Cassidy as his runners finished with yet another top-three finish at a major invitational.
“The girls ran so strong the whole race,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t do so well at this meet last year, so our goal as a team was to just improve on our overall team score. We were so happy to see the improvement from eighth to third this year. I think the girls are beginning to trust their training even more.”
Junior Marisol Deanda continued to dazzle on the course finishing in third place with a time of 2 minutes, 36.02 seconds. Her time was only 1.17 seconds behind meet champion Isabel Clarke from Platteview who finished with a time of 2:34.85. Olivia Lawrence, also of Platteview, took second place with a time of 20:35.21.
“Marisol went out exactly how she always does and found herself competing for the title late in the race,” Cassidy said. “Even though she couldn’t quite get the victory today, we are so proud of her and we’re going to work on getting that kick of hers even stronger at the end of races.”
Other performances by the Warrior girls were Alekxa Olvera in 19th place with a time of 22:59.40, Niurka Castro in 27th place with a time of 23:57.96, Naomi Mejia in 30th place with a time of 24:47.25, Natalie Carreto in 46th place with a time of 26:33.57 and Lesli Gonzalez in 51st place with a time of 27:57.4.
Blair was the meet champion with a low score of 24 followed by Ashland-Greenwood in second with 39 points, SCHS and Columbus Scotus tied for third with 59 points, Plattsmouth was in fifth 68, Wahoo in sixth with 103, Bishop Neumann in seventh with 125 and Columbus Lakeview in eighth place with 130 points.
In the boys division, the Warriors competed against some of the top Class B and Class C runners in the area. They were paced by senior standout Hugo Ramon who finished 16th with a time of 17:59.10. Kaleb Wooten of Plattsmouth was meet champion, finishing with a time of 17:00.91. Gavin Smith from Boystown was the runner-up with a time of 17:07.59, and Jack Sorensen of Elkhorn Mount Michael took third place honors with a time of 17:18.33.
In the team race, Plattsmouth and Mount Michael tied for first with 32 points with Plattsmouth winning the tiebreaker. Columbus Scotus finished in third place with 55 points followed by Blair in fourth with 71 points, Boys Town in fifth place with 96 points, Platteview in sixth with 118 points, Wahoo in seventh with 131 points, Schuyler Central in eighth with 145 points, Ralston in ninth with 161 points, Omaha Roncalli Catholic in 10th with 169 points, Columbus Lakeview in 11th with 202 points, Wahoo Neumann in 12th with 229 points and Raymond Central in 13th with 290 points.
Other times recorded by the Warrior varsity squad included Gavin Bywater in 41st place with a time of 19:11.02, Uriel Alvarado in 43rd place with a time of 19:12.65, Kevin Perez in 48th place with a time of 19:33.78, Cirilo Mejia in 54th place with a time of 19:56.72 and Samuel Rivas in 58th place with a time of 20:12.45.
SCHS boys head cross country coach Rick Carter was pleased with how his team fared even though it finished in the middle of the pack.
“I know an eighth-place finish might not seem very impressive, but at this highly competitive meet I am pleased,” Carter said. “It is the same finish that we got last year, and this year we are running without last year's top runner. My boys ran extremely well. All but one of my boys had personal records over their times at Wahoo last year and most of the times were significant. They are getting better every week. It is truly pleasurable to watch them improve.”
Both the boys and girls teams will be competing in the Central City Invitational this Thursday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!